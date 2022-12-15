SWAT, Wichita police in standoff with ‘violent fugitive’ near Harry and Parkwood, police say

SWAT and other police are at a standoff with a wanted “violent fugitive” at an apartment near Harry and Parkwood, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Thursday afternoon.

Police are talking with the man by phone and it’s believed he is the only one inside, Macy said.

The standoff started with police following up on a tip about a vehicle associated with a person wanted in connection with a violent crime. Around 12:09 p.m., police spotted that vehicle on Harry about a mile west of the standoff. The driver crashed during a short chase and took off on foot before being arrested, Macy said.

It was the right vehicle but not person police sought. Police then found out more information about that person being at a nearby apartment. Police have the area blocked off as officers with their guns drawn wait. Police also have an armored vehicle at the scene.

No other details were available.