Swatara Township woman charged with assaulting a toddler: state police

A 57-year-old Swatara Township woman has been charged with child abuse and aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting a toddler, Pennsylvania State Police say.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on the morning of June 16, Angela Bender contacted the mother of a 3-year-old in her care because she had been dropped while attempting to place the toddler in a tub. Bender said her hand needed medical attention and requested the toddler be picked up so Bender could get an X-ray.

After the mother picked up her 3-year-old, she noticed injuries on the toddler's face. The child was taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Doctors reported there was bruising over most of the toddler's face, and a subconjunctival hemorrhage over her left eye.

"(Doctors) noted these injuries are not explained by normal child hood activities or a simple fall, and are consistent with child abuse," police said in court documents.

According to the affidavit, during an interview with state police on June 21, Bender was changing the toddler in a bathroom and got agitated when the 3-year-old continued to blow on her face during the process. According to court documents, Bender related she squeezed the 3-year-old's face and told her to stop blowing. She then allegedly struck the toddler in the face with a closed fist multiple times.

"As a result of striking the child Bender injured her right hand causing a fracture and requiring a cast," police said in the affidavit.

Bender has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Bender posted a $5,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Kim R. Wolfe on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Bender has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Wolfe at 8 a.m. Jan. 18.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Swatara Township PA woman charged with assaulting a toddler