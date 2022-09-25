"We swatted Russian planes away like mosquitoes on a summer evening": Ukrainian Air Force reveals air defence at work

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:04

The Ukrainian Air Force has revealed some details about the work of its anti-aircraft missile units, which destroy various targets.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: In a video posted on 25 September, Volodymyr Klimin, deputy commander of the radio engineering battery of the Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, talks about the hunt for Russian aircraft.

He says he resigned from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2018, but at the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, when his wife had just given birth to their second daughter, he returned to service.

Klimin says he works as a lock-on officer. His main task is to lock on detected targets for automatic tracking, in cooperation with operators who track targets manually.

The military officer explains that the Russians were very cocky at first, but now they have changed tactics.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, according to Klimin, there were times when Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile defence "was swatting enemy planes and helicopters away like mosquitoes on a hot summer evening".

The Russian army is also trying to neutralise the operation of Ukrainian radar systems, coming up with new tricks. But Ukraine’s air defence also has plenty of surprises in store for the Russians, the representative of the anti-aircraft missile defence assures us.

