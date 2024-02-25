Swatting call causes Fremont PD to surround residence

(KRON) – Police surrounded a residence after a morbid swatting call in Fremont.

The Fremont Police Department received a call regarding a man who allegedly killed his mother and younger brother with a kitchen knife on Monday. Fremont police officers responded to a residence on Doane Street where the alleged man lived.

Nine alleged thieves arrested in blitz operation in Vallejo

Police said units surrounded the residence and instructed the subject to exit. According to police, the subject informed officers he would kill himself and shoot officers if they approached the door.

Police said an elderly woman and other residents exited the building, leaving the residence empty.

According to police, dispatch found the reporting phone number was registered to a third-party phone company.

Police said the woman’s grandson was playing online video games with a subject who “had most likely used the grandson’s address to create a false emergency report.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.