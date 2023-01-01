'Swatting call' prompts FMPD investigation near federal courthouse

Fort Myers police confirmed Sunday afternoon they were investigating a “swatting call.”

Police announced the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and remained on scene for about two hours.

Swatting refers to the act of making false calls to emergency services in an attempt to get a large number of law enforcement to a specific location.

At least five similar incidents have happened at Lee County schools since August.

Sunday's incident took place at 2207 First Street, police said. That's next to the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Myers.

There were no injuries nor danger to the public, police said.

An officer on call confirmed the scene cleared around 3 p.m. No further information was available Sunday afternoon.

