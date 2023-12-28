What is swatting? What to know about hoax threats after latest string of attempts

Columbus Division of Police SWAT team members arriving on the scene of a barricade situation.

In the past decade hoax calls have become ubiquitous for schools, universities and against public officials.

With swatting, it's reached a new level.

And on Tuesday, four current and former elected Ohio officials said they were the latest victims of swatting, or hoax calls that a violent crime was happening at their homes, prompting law enforcement responses.

Here's what you need to know about swatting and hoax calls:

What is swatting?

Swatting is a form of online harassment in which someone falsely reports violent crimes in progress or makes threats to cause a large law enforcement response — commonly a SWAT team — to a victim's home or business, but also to public institutions like schools or universities.

For example, a hoax threat may claim that the caller has placed a bomb or that a large violent crime has happened or is underway at an address.

The term "swatting" was used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as early as 2008, and the practice has its origins in the online gaming community, The Dispatch previously reported.

Is swatting a crime in Ohio?

A law passed last year by the Ohio Legislature makes swatting a fourth-degree felony, a crime that can be enhanced to a second-degree felony if serious bodily harm occurs as a result of the call.

Swatting is also federally illegal, although the degree and crimes charged is dependent on circumstances like tactics and target, according to the FBI.

Who was swatted Tuesday?

On Tuesday, several Ohio state elected and former officials said they were the targets of swatting attempts, The Dispatch reported.

In the latest wave of swatting, Ohio Attorney General David Yost and State Representative Kevin Miller’s homes were targeted Tuesday afternoon with hoax calls. WBNS also confirmed that former Representative Rick Carfagna and Senator Andrew Brenner received similar calls. Several of the officials told the station they believed the swatting attempts were a response to their support of swatting legislation.

For example, Yost said last December that the law would create "a standalone offense," and that the law would send "a strong message to anyone who seeks to distract law enforcement from their already-challenging jobs."

At the same time, Carfagna said the law was necessary because hoax threats "jeopardize not only innocent Ohioans but also law enforcement.”

Have there been any other recent swatting attempts in Ohio?

Earlier this month, over 50 Ohio public schools reported on social media that they had been the victim of a mass hoax threat claiming to be from a "Russian terrorist organization," The Dispatch reported. While dozens of schools across the state received threats, many opened as scheduled with extra security after the FBI determined the threats to be not credible.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What is swatting? What you need to know about hoax threats in Ohio