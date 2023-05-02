'Swatting' pranks lure police to colleges across South Florida in search of 'active shooter'

WEST PALM BEACH — A series of active-shooter reports at universities and colleges across South Florida prompted significant responses by law enforcement Tuesday morning, including a large police response to the campus of Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach.

The university reported that it was the target of a "swatting" call, a form of harassment in which someone falsely reports an emergency to trick law enforcement — especially heavily armed SWAT teams — to descend on a school, home, business or other location.

Dozens of city police could be seen outside of the college's Warren Library on Tuesday morning as officers investigated reports on an active shooter. Messages to the city police department were not immediately returned. However, university officials reported that no threat was found.

"There was never a shooter on campus and this emergency call was determined to be false," the university said in a statement released on its Facebook page. Law-enforcement officials are working to identify the person responsible, the statement said.

Similar incidents were reported at main and satellite campuses for Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University, Fort Pierce-based Indian River State College and Miami-based Florida International University.

FAU reported that Fort Lauderdale police received a call regarding a threat to the university's Broward County campus. Police quickly determined that there was no threat, university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

IRSC reported that a 911 call was made just before 10:30 a.m. regarding an active shooter at is main campus in Fort Pierce, with a similar call being made about 10 minutes later regarding the school's campus in Vero Beach. Both calls were found to be a hoax and, within 30 minutes students of the initial 911 call, both students and staff members were cleared to resume normal activities.

At FIU, police cleared the university's AHC 3 building in Miami and conducted a methodical search before determining there was no threat.

Police secure the area outside the Warren Library after a false report of an active shooter on campus at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 2, 2023.

Swatting is a crime that can carry federal and state penalties, and law enforcement officials warn that such calls can drain significant resources and pull officers away from actual emergencies. In October, school districts from St. Lucie to Miami-Dade counties, and in Collier and Sarasota counties, reported multiple swatting incidents on the same day involving high school campuses.

Persons accused of swatting could be charged with crimes such as misuse of a 911 system, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and unauthorized access of a protected computer.

