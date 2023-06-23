Swavesey boy, 7, to get Hero Arm after Egham benefactor steps in

Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp said he dreamt of doing "stuff other children can do"

A seven-year-old boy born without a right hand is to get a "robotic arm" after a benefactor stepped in and offered to pay the full £13,000 for it.

Louie Morgan-Kemp, from Cambridgeshire, had been fundraising to get himself the prosthetic, called the Hero Arm.

Billy Nixon, 73, from Surrey, said he was "over the moon" to be able to help after reading about the fundraiser in the news.

Louie's mum Hannah Morgan said her son was "so excited".

The 3D-printed prosthetic limb is built by Open Bionics.

Louie, from Swavesey, previously said it would enable him to "do stuff other children can do" and would give him "more confidence".

Louie, seven, said he was looking forward to being "able to hold two things with two hands"

Mr Dixon said he made contact with Ms Morgan via Facebook after reading an article.

The grandfather from Egham, who describes himself as a "general dealer" who buys and sells trucks and vans, said: "I just said 'listen, don't worry about it, you just go and get his arm, I'll pay for it'.

"I couldn't think not to do it, it's just in my nature doing things like that."

He said that five years ago, in the same year, he lost a sister, a brother and a son.

"I just thought the world's a poxy place. If I keep getting all the bad things why can't I do something good for someone else?" he asked.

Ms Morgan, 32, said it was "mental to think someone paid that amount of money that we've never met before".

The Hero Arm features multi-grip and wrist rotation for people with below-elbow limb difference

She said Louie was "amazed" after seeing the Hero Arm at a roadshow last month.

He has talked about how good it would be to be able to pour his own drink without spilling it, and to carry objects in two hands and not have to balance items against his chest, he said.

Ms Morgan, who is a teaching assistant, said Louie was going for a fitting for the Hero Arm in early July, and had been told it will take around 15 working days to manufacture.

