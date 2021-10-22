Swearer in chief: Biden's foul language detailed in new report

A new report offers a look into the swear-word vocabulary employed by President Joe Biden when he gets frustrated.

“F*** them" and “What the f*** are we doing?" are among the profane comments Biden has made behind doors, current and former aides told Politico. “Why the f*** isn’t this happening?”, “bulls***,” “dammit,” or simply “f***,” have also been employed in meetings.

Some staff members said they find the language endearing and relocatable. Others find the language acceptable — but only when they are not on the receiving end.

“When he gets going, he definitely gets going,” a White House official told the news outlet.

The report also noted Vice President Kamala Harris's favorite swear word is "motherf***-ah," citing someone who worked closely with her.

There are two rules when it comes to Biden using unsavory language: Sources told the outlet he strives not to curse in front of women, and he does not use bad words in public. If he does, he apologizes afterward.

“He’s from a different generation, but if there's people that are younger than him, especially women, he feels like, ‘Hey, how would I feel if I was cussing around my daughter or my granddaughter?’” a former aide said. “You don't cuss in front of women and children."

Biden, who is not the first president to use colorful language, still expects a level of decorum among his staff and expects them to treat others with respect. Biden gave a warning to his staff when he took office.

"I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me, and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts," Biden said.

