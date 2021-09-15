After swearing off vaccine, Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; talk show premiere further delayed

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and her eponymous talk show’s season 13 premiere has been delayed until next month.

The Debmar-Mercury-produced show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account late Wednesday afternoon.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” according to the show’s statement. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Last week, the Instagram account announced that the National Radio Hall of Famer canceled all of the promotional appearances for the show due to “ongoing health issues.”

In March 2020, the 57-year-old divorcee emphatically told Dr. Oz she would not be getting inoculated.

“No. I don’t trust it,” Williams said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu. I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting it — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

In May, however the Asbury Park, N.J., native announced that her live studio audience would be able to return on June 1 to its Chelsea set – only if they were fully vaccinated.

On the Emmy Award-nominated chatfest, the brutally honest Lifetime biopic and in her best-selling autobiography, Williams has openly discussed some of her health challenges, which has included substance abuse, Graves disease and lymphedema.