What is a sweat bee? Get to know the Halictidae family and how to get rid of them.

There are nearly 1 million insect species that can be found across the globe, according to the Smithsonian. With this many creepy crawlers roaming around, there's a chance some can be in your backyard – ones you might not know exist.

We know about bumblebees and honey bees, but what about sweat bees? These insects are so tiny you may not even notice them as they're buzzing around your home. That is unless you have a sweat bee issue.

If you're looking to learn more about this insect family and how to get rid of them, read on.

What is a sweat bee?

Sweat bees are not one type of bee. They are a family of small bees, containing over 1,000 species in North America, according to Terminix.

Scientifically known as Halictidae, this bee family is the second-largest after Apidae, which includes some of the most common bees, such as bumblebees and honey bees.

Sweat bees get their nickname due to their affinity for human sweat.

Similar to other bees, these insects get pollen and nectar from flowers and crops, such as sunflowers, wildflowers and stone fruits. But a sweat bees' diet also requires salt and moisture, according to Orkin. As a result, these insects will often feed on human sweat.

Sweat bees are smaller in size, ranging from 0.125 to 0.5 inches in length, according to Terminix. They are known for their metallic coloring, which is often green with red or yellow stripes. Other species' colors include blue, purple, brown or black.

For their habitats, sweat bees live underground and dig holes in soil. They may live in colonies or alone.

There are many species of sweat bees. Some are solitary, but some show different levels of social behavior. They're named because many are attracted to perspiration, for its moisture and salts.

Do sweat bees sting?

Sweat bees do not pose much danger to humans. They are a non-aggressive group of insects.

While they do have stingers, sweat bees often do not sting. Female sweat bees may sting if they are agitated or feel threatened.

According to the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, sweat bees have the least painful sting of the stinging insects. If you are stung by a sweat bee, it usually does not cause severe irritation, unless you are allergic to bee venom. In those cases, seek medical attention.

How to get rid of sweat bees

Even though sweat bees are not threatening, they can still be a nuisance. In fact, sweat bees have been known to swarm in the thousands, according to Orkin.

When controlling sweat bees, it is important to not hurt them, especially since they play a key role in pollination. If you have a large number of sweat bees around your home, call a removal company for assistance.

