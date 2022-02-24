Sweater Ventures raises $12M to democratize VC funding

Ryan Lawler
·1 min read

What if everyone could invest in venture capital? That's the question a new retail VC firm called Sweater Ventures seeks to answer, the firm tells Axios Pro.

Why it matters: If successful, Sweater could open up to everyday investors an asset class that has mostly been limited to endowments, pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Sweater raised $12 million in equity financing to build technology to manage funds and offer a VC platform to retail investors.

How it works: Sweater Inc., the fintech company affiliated with the firm, provides the underlying tech and will act as a registered investment advisor on behalf of investors who sign up.

  • Sweater Inc. is also launching a mobile app so that investors can check in on how the fund — and their funds — are doing.

Meanwhile, the Sweater Cashmere Fund operates as a statutory trust that is independent of Sweater Inc.

  • It will manage a so-called rolling fund that pools retail investors' capital to deploy into startup investments.

  • Instead of a $500,000 minimum investment into the fund (industry standard), the minimum investment in the Cashmere Fund will be $500, Sweater's founder Jesse Randall tells the Axios Pro Fintech Deals newsletter.

  • The fund will aggregate all those small checks together and act like any other big VC — by managing its own deal pipeline and writing checks to startups.

The bottom line: The pandemic awakened the retail investor and drove them into the stock market. Whether the same crowd is willing to try on this VC sweater is the bet at play here.

To read more about this fundraising, sign up for the Fintech Deals newsletter.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • Russian central bank announces currency intervention after ruble plunges to record low

    Russia's central bank said Thursday that it would start interventions in the foreign-exchange market after the ruble plunged to a record low in the hours after troops invaded Ukraine.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • Warren Buffett has warned against hoarding cash, gold, or bitcoin during wars — and touted stocks as the safest long-term bet

    The billionaire investor said he'd buy stocks even if World War III were coming and noted that the value of money typically falls during conflicts.

  • Stocks Are Down -- I'm Not Worried for This Big Reason

    It's been a tough year for the stock market so far. After enjoying explosive growth during the latter part of 2020 and 2021, stocks have been on a slide since January. Tensions overseas, inflation fears, and general uncertainty are all contributing to a world of volatility that investors have had to endure for weeks now.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 5.51% to 92 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s move toward tighter monetary policy have weighed on the stock market.

  • Investors should ignore dire stock market predictions and prepare for a risk-on rally this spring, JPMorgan says

    "While geopolitics could flare up into month end, we do not expect this to last, and call for risk-on internals to resume into spring," JPMorgan said.

  • How Dividends Can Help Boost You to Millionaire Status in Record Time

    A retirement rule of thumb is to aim to have at least 80% of your preretirement annual income to keep your current lifestyle. So, if you currently make $100,000, your goal should be at least $80,000 in yearly retirement income.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

    On Wednesday, Ark snapped up shares of Twilio, Roblox, Coinbase and JD.com. It sold Twitter and Palantir Technologies.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stake in American Express Is Poised to Hit 20%. That Could Trigger an Accounting Change and Boost Berkshire’s Earnings.

    The rise could prompt an accounting change by Warren Buffett's conglomerate -- one that would boost annual profits by more than $1 billion.