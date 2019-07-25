Is Sweco AB (publ)’s (STO:SWEC B) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Sweco AB (publ) (STO:SWEC B) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sweco:

0.14 = kr1.7b ÷ (kr18b - kr5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Sweco has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sweco

Is Sweco's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Sweco's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 13%. Independently of how Sweco compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Sweco's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:SWEC B Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Sweco's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sweco has total liabilities of kr5.9b and total assets of kr18b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Sweco's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Sweco's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Sweco looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.