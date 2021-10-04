Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

Used vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax.

The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July.

"All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.

The agency said there was more data about Comirnaty's use on children.

"That's why Spikevax is not recommended for the youngest age group in Sweden," the Agency said in a statement.

In September, the Agency said that children aged 12 and over would be offered a COVID vaccination starting Oct. 11.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

