Sweden to allocate over €8 million for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Sweden has announced an additional €8 million for the Grain From Ukraine initiative, which aims to transport Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries.

Source: Twitter of the Prime Minister of Sweden, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Pleased to announce that Sweden will provide another 100 million SEK to the Grain from Ukraine initiative via the World Food Programme. Ukraine continues to contribute to global food security, despite Russia’s continuing war of aggression," said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Background:

Finland allocated €3 million to support the export of Ukrainian grain to the countries which depend on it the most, and to clear mines in rural Ukraine.

In mid-November, Latvia announced that it will allocate a second contribution of €50,000 to the programme.

