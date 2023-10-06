Sweden announces new military aid package to Ukraine and steps towards Gripen delivery

The Swedish government announced the allocation of the 14th military aid package to Ukraine and told the press about preparing a decision on possible delivery of JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets.

Source: Aftonbladet citing Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

The cost of the aid package is SEK 2.2 billion, which is roughly EUR 143 million. The main part of the package consists of ammunition, but it also includes spare parts for armoured vehicles. Sweden will also provide communication devices and infantry equipment.

Jonson said that the package consists of materials requested by the Ukrainians. "This should be seen as an expression of Sweden's commitment to long-term support for Ukraine," the Swedish minister stated.

He also said that the Armed Forces of Sweden and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration have been instructed to study the possibility of delivering or exporting Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The government has decided to commission... to assess the conditions under which Sweden can contribute in the field of combat aircraft. We can do this by expanding our participation in the F-16 coalition or donating or exporting the Gripen system," Jonson said.

The assessment is expected to be ready by 6 November.

"We also stated that a mandatory condition for the provision of fighter jets is that Sweden is a NATO ally, and we had a dialogue with the Ukrainians, and they expressed their understanding of this," Jonson said.

Sweden has not yet joined NATO due to the blockade of Türkiye and Hungary, and there is currently no understanding of when it can become a member of the Alliance.

Background:

Sweden is part of the aircraft coalition, the purpose of which is to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. Previously, Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel had the opportunity to test Gripen aircraft in Sweden.

The delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sweden.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!