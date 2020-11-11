Sweden to ban sale of alcohol after 10 pm to slow spread of coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's government said on Wednesday it planned to ban the sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants and night clubs after 10 pm as it fights to contain a surge in new cases of COVID-19 that has seen the country register record numbers of new cases in recent days.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we are going into darker times both across the world, in Europe and in Sweden in terms of the spread of the disease," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. "All the indicators point in the wrong direction."







(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)