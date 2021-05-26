Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

Tim Nelson
·3 min read

Over the past year, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made it known that he dreams of incorporating a new city near the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, launch site into a city called Starbase. While the idea of creating a space-age haven just miles from where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico is an as-of-yet unrealized vision, a similar spaceport halfway around the world—and in the polar opposite climate—might just serve as some inspiration as the commercial space race heats up.

Near Kiruna, Sweden, north of the Arctic Circle, Esrange Space Center is taking shape thanks to revitalization efforts overseen by the publicly owned Swedish Space Corporation. With companies in the U.S. and Europe hoping to significantly increase the number of commercial satellites launched into space this decade, the Arctic space research center first handed over to Sweden by the European Space Agency in 1972 has taken on a renewed sense of purpose.

Taking off from above the Arctic Circle has its advantages, as launching into polar orbit over the North and South poles gives satellites a more comprehensive view of Earth, while requiring less energy for a satellite to actually get into space.
Taking off from above the Arctic Circle has its advantages, as launching into polar orbit over the North and South poles gives satellites a more comprehensive view of Earth, while requiring less energy for a satellite to actually get into space.
All images are courtesy of SCC

Although Americans likely picture Florida or Texas as the place to launch rockets, taking off from above the Arctic Circle has its advantages. Launching into polar orbit over the North and South poles gives satellites a more comprehensive view of Earth, while requiring less energy for a satellite to actually get into space. That’s not to mention the 2,000-square-mile landing zone a relatively remote location like Esrange has to offer—especially critical given the facility’s plans to test Europe’s first reusable rocket by the end of 2022.

Beyond its natural attributes, the area around Kiruna already has an infrastructural head start when it comes to space travel. The Swedes have used the site for a variety of space research projects over the years, and the country’s top scientific minds are already familiar with the area thanks to the Swedish Institute of Space Physics. The space engineering Ph.D. program at Lulea University of Technology and a specialized Space High School program in Kirun also attract the next generation of (literal) rocket scientists to the area. That’s on top of the hotel, church, and visitor’s center, all of which can expect to see more activity in the near future.

Outside the Esrange Space Center offices.
Outside the Esrange Space Center offices.

There should be no shortage of interested parties on hand as Esrange ramps up its efforts to become Europe’s preeminent launching pad for orbital rockets. As The New York Times reports, German rocketry startups (one of which, ISAR Aerospace Technologies, secured $100 million in funding from an ex-SpaceX VP) are already on site testing out engines, and more are sure to follow once the launchpads that will carry orbital rockets beyond Earth’s atmosphere are completed.

Though the effort is certainly ambitious (and has elicited occasional concerns from locals who appreciate the area’s vast wilderness), the Swedish Space Corporation believes Esrange is vital not just for the Scandinavian country’s ambitions but for the continent as a whole.

“Europe really needs to build infrastructure to get to space,” Swedish Space Corporation senior VP Stefan Gustafsson told the Times. “We can provide a proper space base.” Whether or not that ends up being the case should be clearer by the end of 2022. But if Sweden’s plan to launch commercial satellites into orbit ends up paying dividends, don’t be surprised if spaceports are the next major infrastructural frontier.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

    Hospitality venues are now able to seat people indoors after months of closures and outdoor dining

  • Dramatic dog has a mini breakdown when he can’t get to his favorite chair

    When his doggie brothers were blocking access to his favorite spot, Indy let it be known he was less-than-impressed.

  • 5 Outdoor Sconces That Will Shine Year Round

    AD's favorite pieces are studies in form and function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Former pilot claims navy crewmates stayed silent on UFO sightings so they didn’t look kooky

    Pentagon verification of video lifted stigma associated with sightings

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Kyrin Carter: Body found in search for 12-year-old boy last seen leaving hotel barefoot

    Boy with autism went missing from a Best Western hotel on 15 May

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

    Controversial Republican compared health measures for protecting people from Covid-19 to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca

    The EU is demanding 10 euros for each day of delay for every individual dose of vaccine as penalties for each breach of contract with AstraZeneca. Brussels took the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant to a Belgian court in April after AstraZeneca said it would only supply 100m vaccines by the end of June, rather than the 300m jabs promised in the contract. The commission now wants the company to deliver at least 120m doses by the end of June and has demanded UK-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs to hit that target or face the daily fine. “AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," lawyer Rafael Jafferali, told the Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case. Lawyers added that they also want 10 million euros as penalties for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide. A verdict is expected next month. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly blamed AstraZeneca shortfalls for the initially slow pace of the EU’s vaccination roll-out. The Commission also accuses AstraZeneca of failing to provide enough notice for the large cuts in deliveries. The company insists it is not in breach of its contract, which it says only requires it to make "best reasonable efforts" in delivering doses. Its lawyers will address the court later. AstraZeneca’s contract with the UK gives it first refusal on UK-manufactured jabs, which further increased Brexit tensions between Britain and the EU at the start of the year, which were exacerbated by the successful British roll-out. There were also suspicions in Berlin and Brussels that some EU-reserved stock had ended up in the UK. Mr Jafferali said that the “best reasonable efforts” principle was not respected because the drugmaker had not delivered the 50m doses produced in the factories listed in the contracts, which includes the two British plants.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, urges Games cancellation

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors' associations have protested holding the Games, investors have talked up the benefits of shelving them https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-stocks-olympics-idUSL3N2NB1LS, and maverick businessmen such as Masayoshi Son have called for cancelling the games. "We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer," said the paper, a left-leaning daily often critical of Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

  • How the right dominated the discussion of George Floyd’s killing online

    From Candace Owens to Ben Shapiro, conservative commentators saw huge engagement on Facebook around George Floyd

  • Building projects hit by lack of supplies and price rises

    Industry warns people to delay home improvement due to shortage of cement, electric components, timber and steel.

  • Barnard Castle was my refuge from death threats against family, says Dominic Cummings

    Dominic Cummings has defended his Barnard Castle trip and claims that security concerns motivated the move. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser told MPs he had decided to move his family from London to Durham following death threats. Mr Cummings said that, in the days leading up to the infamous trip last April, he had been bedbound with Covid, "lying there thinking that I might die" and was "extremely ill". He stuck by the story he gave at the time, which was that he had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight, and said that if he had wanted to lie about it he "would have come up with a better story". Mr Cummings said: "It didn't seem crazy at the time." He revealed that his family had been receiving death threats in the lead-up to his decision to travel from London to Durham, telling MPs there had been an occasion on which his wife had called to say there was a gang of people outside, threatening to break in and "kill everybody". He said he subsequently spoke to Boris Johnson and Helen MacNamara, the deputy Cabinet secretary, who suggested he either moved into government accommodation or moved his family. "Almost nobody" in Number 10 knew about why he was moving out of London, "for obvious reasons". Mr Cummings said he had agreed with Mr Johnson to "stonewall" the story and not say anything for security reasons, explaining: "When you speak, it creates more problems." He added that, with hindsight, he should have called his wife and told her to take their child and get out of London. He described the episode as a "complete disaster" and accepted that it "undermined public confidence in the whole thing" and said it was a "terrible, terrible mistake" that he did not explain the whole story at his press conference in the Downing Street rose garden. However, he insisted his behaviour in leaving London at the time was "perfectly reasonable" and said: "No, I wasn't sorry to move them out of London and I didn't think it was a terrible mistake. I thought it was the right thing to do." Read more: Month-by-month: Dominic Cummings sets out his version of the truth about pandemic planning

  • Canada virus hotspot Manitoba flies patients out as infections surge

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Canada's latest COVID-19 hotspot of Manitoba said on Tuesday it was planning to fly additional critically ill patients to other provinces as infections multiply, even as Quebec and British Columbia announced plans to ease restrictions. A third wave reached Manitoba later than other provinces, and pushed up its rate of daily cases to 233 people per 100,000 during the past week, the highest in Canada and triple the national average, mainly due to spread in the city of Winnipeg. Manitoba has flown 18 critically ill COVID-19 patients to Ontario hospitals in the past few days, officials said.