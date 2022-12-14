Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure

FILE - A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. Three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a central Sweden animal park and roamed the closed Furuvik zoo north of Stockholm, have been put to sleep. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being captured and euthanized on Wednesday, according to Swedish media.

Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.

She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo's main focus “is that no human gets hurt.”

Troselius told Swedish radio that a fourth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details.

It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm, and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park's web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about the shooting death of a Milwaukee mail carrier

    Authorities have released images and a description of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of Aundre Cross.

  • Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly

    Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it's not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

  • New Donkervoort F22 Weighs Less Than 1,700 Lbs and Makes 500 HP

    If a car is engineered to be lightweight, it doesn’t need a lot of power to be quick or fun to drive. But there’s also no rule that says a lightweight car can’t also make a lot of power. The latest automaker to do exactly that is Donkervoort with its new targa-top F22. It’s a wild, weird-looking car with proportions that look like they were dreamed up by video game designers.

  • U.S. welcomes EU draft decision on data privacy -Commerce Secretary

    The United States welcomed the European Union's draft decision on data privacy as a critical next step, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, as the two parties try to seal a data transfer pact. The draft decision, Raimondo said, "represents a critical next step to fully address" the concerns of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which in 2020 struck down the previous EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework as a valid data transfer mechanism under EU law.

  • Additional rape kit testing leads to 48-year sentence in 1996 kidnapping, assault

    The case resurfaced after more than two decades thanks to $6 million in statewide funding to test backlogged rape kits.

  • Florida pastor and his son are arrested in alleged $8 million Covid scam

    A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $8 million in federal Covid relief funds and attempting to use some of the money to buy a luxury home near Disney World.

  • New Lawsuit Accuses Facebook of Contributing to Deaths From Ethnic Violence in Ethiopia

    The lawsuit demands Meta impose measures to further reduce the spread of hatred and incitement to violence in Ethiopia

  • FTX US 'Was Not Independent' of Parent Company, New FTX CEO Will Say in House Testimony

    FTX CEO John Ray III is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy as 2023 Approaches

    Let's examine three of those stocks that deserve a second look: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF). Zscaler provides "zero trust" services, which treat everyone -- including an organization's CEO -- as a potential threat. Unlike many other traditional cybersecurity companies, which install their services through on-site appliances, Zscaler only provides cloud-native services, which are stickier, constantly updated, and easier to scale up as an organization expands.

  • WhatsApp Pay India chief quits within months of taking charge

    Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc. "As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years," Choletti wrote on LinkedIn late Tuesday. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal and Meta's India head Ajit Mohan had resigned in November.

  • Passengers Flee Plane After Landing For Fake Emergency

    Last week, a passenger flight from Morocco to Turkey was forced to make an emergency landing in Barcelona, Spain, because a pregnant passenger had gone into labor. When the plane landed, 28 passengers rushed off the plane and attempted to flee across the airport tarmac, with half of them able to evade police. To make matters worse, the pregnant woman wasn’t actually about to give birth, according to Deutsche Welle.

  • U.S. bank BNY Mellon awards stocks to 90% of employees

    BNY Mellon said on Wednesday it would award 10 company shares each to its rank-and-file employees, as the U.S. bank seeks to include all workers in its commercial success. The shares, which closed at about $46 on Tuesday, will be put into Fidelity stock plan accounts for about 90% of staff, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince wrote in a memo. BNY Mellon's stock grants are the latest in a series of perks it has introduced, including a new policy starting in January that gives all parents 16 weeks of paid leave.

  • Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian's 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. Brazilian company DIS had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally hidden the cost of his transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as the partial holder of his player rights. DIS had initially sought a five-year prison sentence for the 30-year-old Neymar halved that request following the withdrawal of the state prosecutors.

  • Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) Missed penalty kicks cost both Brazil and England in their World Cup quarterfinal losses, and FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann shared his theories on both matches on Monday. Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia and then left it too late to use Neymar in the shootout, Klinsmann said. Harry Kane, however, had too much time, the 1990 World Cup winner with West Germany said.

  • Baker and ‘Master Chef’ judge Christina Tosi shares her top 5 tips for a smooth holiday cookie-baking experience

    Christina Tosi says she believes holiday baking should be a "very joyful act." Here are her tips for streamlining your cookie-baking experience.

  • Virginia’s open congressional seat offers opportunity for a new generation of Black leaders

    Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Virginia will hold a special election Feb. 21 to fill the seat of Democratic Rep.

  • European Parliament president says democracy is under attack as corruption probe continues

    The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, its credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers' careers

  • Raft with US flag caught in plain view off Havana coast

    Onlookers scratched their heads at a peculiar scene just off the coast of Havana on Monday — Cuba's coast guard intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a scrappy blue handmade raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Handmade rafts are hardly out of the ordinary in Cuba, where innumerable vessels set off in attempts to reach Florida's shores. Growing waves of migrants have abandoned the Caribbean island in the past year by land, air and sea, an exodus fueled by a complex mix of deepening and compounding crises in Cuba.

  • U.S. inflation slows again, CPI shows, as Fed prepares to raise interest rates

    The cost of living rose a scant 0.1% in November, the latest in a string of mild readings that suggest the worst U.S. inflation in 40 years is receding.

  • Kris Kobach taps his former primary rival, a longtime federal prosecutor, to lead KBI

    Tony Mattivi endorsed Kobach shortly after losing to him in the August primary