Sweden considers Gripen jet supply to Ukraine pending NATO membership

Sweden does not rule out providing Ukraine with Gripen jets, but this decision hinges on Stockholm joining NATO, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said during a speech in Davos on Jan. 17.

When asked about transferring Gripen jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson made it clear that nothing was ruled out.

But NATO membership was a prerequisite for any transfers.

"We have to make this condition because we also have to think about the safety of Sweden,” Billström said.

“But again, we do not rule anything out."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Swedish Chief of Defense General Mikael Byden earlier discussed the potential supply of Gripen jets to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Aug. 23 that a technical group had arrived in Sweden to prepare for a potential training mission for Ukrainian pilots on Gripen.

