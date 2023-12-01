Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Ukrainian soldiers training in UK

The Crown Princess of Sweden met with the Ukrainian military

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, visited Ukrainian soldiers training in the United Kingdom, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Facebook on Nov. 30.

“Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland Kungahuset visited Ukrainian servicemen who train as part of the Operation INTERFLEX on the territory of Great Britain under the leadership of Swedish instructors,” said the message.

The Swedish Crown Princess expressed words of support to the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian invaders.

The visit also included Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, Swedish Ambassador to Poland Stefan Gullgren, Sweden’s Defence Attaché to Great Britain Colonel Per Appelqvist, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps,British Chief of General Staff General Patrick Sanders, and Operation INTERFLEX Commander Colonel James Thurstan.

Together with the royal couple, the group learned about the training of Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing a basic combined military course in Eastern Anglia.

The group chatted with the soldiers, including company and platoon commanders with combat experience, about heard about the course of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

