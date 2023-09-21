Sweden delivers 10 Leopard 2 tank variants to Ukraine

Ukraine has received 10 Swedish variants of Leopard 2A5 tanks known as Stridsvagn 122, manned by Ukrainian crews trained in Sweden, the Swedish military announced on Sept. 21.

"We have given them all that we can in terms of great materiel and good knowledge," Operations Commander of Sweden's Army Staff Mats Ludvig said.

"We wish them all the luck in the world and that they succeed in freeing their country."

Sweden announced the decision to send 10 of its Stridsvagn 122 vehicles, Leopard tanks licensed by Sweden and with additional modifications, on the first anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2023.

Stockholm also provided training to Ukrainian crews on the vehicles on Swedish soil. According to the Swedish military's press statement, the tanks were delivered to Ukraine some time ago, without specifying the exact date.

Before this donation, the Swedish military fielded 120 Stridsvagn 122 tanks in its arsenal, meaning that almost a tenth have been donated to bolster Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.

Several other partners have provided Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, including Germany, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, and Denmark.

