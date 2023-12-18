Sweden, Denmark forge pact to supply additional CV90 IFVs to Ukraine

The defense ministers of Sweden and Denmark have signed a joint declaration, outlined on the Swedish government website on Dec. 18, to provide additional CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine.

Denmark will contribute 1.8 billion Danish kroner (~$263 million), while Sweden will back the procurement efforts.

This collaboration is designed to reinforce the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with Sweden having already delivered fifty CV90s over the past year, according to the website.

The CV90 is a family of tracked armoured combat vehicles with 15 different variants. It is equipped with the UTAAS fire control system from Saab car manufacturer with a thermal imaging sight, enabling precise targeting of both air and ground threats.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Sweden was preparing to send Ukraine a total of 50 CV90 IFVs and Archer self-propelled artillery systems on Jan 19.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense announced on June 8 that Ukrainian troops had completed training on the CV90 IFVs in Sweden and had already returned to Ukraine.CV90 IFVs were spotted near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast in June.

During his visit to Sweden in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement to produce CV90 IFVs in Ukraine.

