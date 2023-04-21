Sweden to evacuate embassy staff from Sudan when possible

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will evacuate its embassy staff and their families from Sudan as soon as the situation makes that possible, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday, adding that Sweden was coordinating its policy with other countries.

"The decisions we have taken mean that, it will be possible to evacuate ... embassy personnel and their relatives if and when the security situation allows," Kristersson told reporters.

He said that help would also be given to other Swedes in the country, "to the extent that it is possible".

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)