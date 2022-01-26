Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Lena Hallengren
    Swedish politician

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden announced Wednesday that several coronavirus restrictions will be extended for another two weeks while neighboring Denmark was expected to announce that it no longer considers COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease” as of next month and will remove most restrictions.

“We have an extremely record high spread of infection,” Sweden's Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said. “The assessment is that existing measures need to remain in place for another two weeks.”

“If the situation allows it, the restrictions will be lifted after that," she said.

Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of Sweden’s Public Health Agency, said the reasoning for extending the restrictions is that they expect a decline in cases in a couple of weeks. She said the Scandinavian country had 270,000 new infections in the past seven days and that “our assessment is that, during this period, at least half a million can fall ill per week.”

In Sweden which has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has ordered cafes, bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., urged people to work from home when possible and said distance learning was an option in higher education to try to combat rising COVID-19 infections.

Denmark, meanwhile, is heading in the opposition direction.

In a letter Tuesday to the Danish lawmakers, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said he wants to follow the recommendations by Parliament's Epidemic Commission so that the "categorization of COVID-19 as a socially critical disease will be abolished as of Feb. 1.”

The letter said “this is a new epidemic situation in which a high and increasing infection does not to the same extent as previously translate into hospitalizations.” The letter was obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday ahead of a planned press conference with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

It was not immediately clear what restrictions Danes will end but they likely will include the digital health pass, which now must be used to enter museums, nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to be seated indoors in restaurants.

In Denmark, people above 15 must also flash the pass when attending outdoor events where the capacity exceeds 2,000.

In Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted that “the government will assess the necessity of (the) restrictions” and “should consider opening low-risk cultural and sports events with a COVID pass and extending the opening hours of restaurants on a quicker schedule than was previously estimated.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure

    Germany on Monday extended its current pandemic measures as the experts panel appointed by the government has warned the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant could bring critical infrastructure in Europe's biggest economy to a breaking point. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had agreed with the heads of the federal states to extend restrictions such as limiting private gatherings to 10 ten people and requiring proof of booster vaccination or a negative test at restaurants. "Now it's time to stay on course," said Scholz after a meeting on Monday.

  • Crypto money laundering rises 30% in 2021 -Chainalysis

    Cybercriminals laundered $8.6 billion in cryptocurrencies last year, up 30% from 2020, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Wednesday. Overall, cybercriminals have laundered more than $33 billion worth of crypto since 2017, Chainalysis estimated, with most of the total over time moving to centralized exchanges. The firm said the sharp rise in money laundering activity in 2021 was not surprising, given the significant growth of both legitimate and illegal crypto activity last year.

  • Beijing's local COVID cases rise before Olympics; more areas find Omicron

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing reported 14 local confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in its current outbreak, less than two weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to start in the Chinese capital and the neighbouring province of Hebei. Although the numbers for Beijing's outbreak since Jan. 15 are lower than elsewhere in the world, the city has ordered targeted lockdowns for tens of thousands of people and tested a few million residents to block infection. The restrictions, in line with a national effort to curb virus flare-ups as soon as possible, take on extra urgency as China has vowed to safely host the Winter Games and prevent major outbreaks during the Lunar New Year travel season.

  • The rise of China's secondary sanctions

    In its dispute with Lithuania, Beijing has debuted a form of economic pressure analogous to America's powerful secondary sanctions.Why it matters: The approach challenges the idea that decoupling from China's market can free a company, or a country, from Beijing's coercion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Beijing is pressuring multinational companies with business in China to cut ties with Lithuania, after the B

  • China's Shenzhen gets green light for next wave of reforms

    China's state planner has given its blessing for the southern city of Shenzhen to pursue reforms in areas such as relaxed market access for cross border data trading and an electronics trading platform, guidelines published on Wednesday show. President Xi Jinping has given Shenzhen greater autonomy for pursuing reforms, praising it for "achieving miracles" while on a visit two years ago to mark the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. Shenzhen would become a "model city for a strong socialist country," Xi said in October 2020.

  • China is cracking down on celeb gossip and 'feudal superstitions' to keep citizens from misbehaving during Chinese New Year and the Olympics

    China's internet regulator will target content — like soft pornography, violence, and suicide — that affects social mores during the festive period.

  • At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

    The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt. At least, that's what Israeli law says. The settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, guarded by a detachment of Israeli soldiers, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Eric Trump's Oblivious Boast About His Father Gets A Brutal Fact-Check

    The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.

  • DeSantis’ Demented Doc Is About to Get the Grilling He Deserves

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a politician by profession, so he easily puts politics above all else, even when it concerns the fight against a virus that has killed 870,000 Americans, including 61,000 of his constituents.“Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis tweeted after the FDA’s Monday night

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Iowa doctor goes national and stages hospital 'jailbreaks' for COVID-19 patients

    Dr. Mollie James, who operates a clinic in Chariton, is a surgeon and critical care specialist who trained at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

  • Geraldo Rivera Scolds Sean Hannity For ‘Deeply Insulting’ Ad Attacking Joe Biden

    The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.

  • Donald Trump only has $93 million in cash, Forbes report says citing 2020 disclosure. It's far less than he claimed at other times.

    The figure is vastly less than the $793 million Trump boasted of having in the bank while running for president in 2015.

  • Trump aides facing subpoenas from the January 6 committee are lining up for handouts from a conservative legal defense fund — but there's a catch to receive funding

    "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.

  • 2022 is shaping up to be a legal nightmare for Trumpworld. Here's a timeline of upcoming court cases and legal obstacles.

    Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.

  • Texas rejected pleas for additional nurses, assistance. Then the COVID-19 surge hit.

    Texas’ policies on supplying nurses has flipped recently, even as a lack of staffing became far more critical than at any other point in the pandemic.

  • Melania Trump auctions off her hat, and has become the latest victim of the cryptocurrency crash

    Melania Trump began 2022 by announcing she'd be auctioning off a hat, along with two other items, for the low, low starting bid of $250,000. Her website, MelaniaTrump.com, allowed the bids only to be made in cryptocurrency. Remember this. This will be important.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She called the auction the "Head of State" collection. It included the custom-made, wide-brimmed white hat she'd worn to meet F

  • On hot mic, Biden calls Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

    President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.

  • Russia Has Been Warning About Ukraine for Decades. The West Should Have Listened

    When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.