Is Sweden’s ‘flight shame’ movement dampening demand for air travel?

The chief executive of one of Scandinavia’s largest airlines has blamed the “flight shame” movement for a fall in passenger numbers in Sweden, where concern about climate change has inspired people to give up flying.

Rickard Gustafson, chief executive of SAS, told Danish newspaper Dagens Næringsliv that he was “convinced” the movement was behind a slump in Swedish air traffic, which reportedly fell by five per cent in the first quarter of 2019.

Passenger numbers rose by 4.4 per cent in Europe during the same period. The airline also blamed the weak Swedish krone.

Spread via social media, the “flygskam” (flight shame) movement has received celebrity endorsement from local stars in Sweden, including the former Olympian biathlete, Björn Ferry, who has pledged to quit flying. He declined a request to be interviewed by Telegraph Travel.

Ferry isn’t the only high-profile Swede refusing to fly. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist who inspired students around the world to strike over climate change, has also quit air travel.

Greta is one of Sweden's most prominent no fliers Credit: Getty Images Europe/Michael Campanella More

Thunberg famously took the train (journey time: 32 hours) to attend January’s World Economic Forum in Davos, where she shamed delegates who jetted in on private jets.

Sweden has a curious relationship with air travel. While it appears to be leading a campaign against it, the country’s emissions from aviation are five times higher than the global average, according to a report by Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg.

However, there are signs that Swedes are shifting towards more sustainable transport: while the country’s airports report falling passenger numbers, a local railway company, SJ, claims bookings on some routes have increased by as much as 100 per cent.

Sweden’s flight shame movement now appears to be taking off in the UK where a sister campaign, Flight Free UK (flightfree.co.uk), launched in February to encourage Britons to quit flying in 2020.

“The idea is to get 100,000 people to pledge not to fly next year,” said lead campaigner, Anna Hughes, who describes the movement as a “sort of Veganuary for aviation”.

Flight Free UK is also campaigning to make the cost of alternative forms of transport fairer. “At the moment aviation is heavily subsidised – the tax on kerosine is very low – whereas alternative forms of transport are often prohibitively expensive,” she said.

Aviation currently accounts for three per cent of global CO2 emissions, but according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) the industry’s carbon footprint could rise by as much as 700 per cent over the next three decades in a business-as-usual scenario. Ryanair alone is already considered one of Europe's ten biggest carbon polluters.

“Aviation needs to quickly reduce its emissions,” said Justin Francis, CEO of Responsible Travel, which is campaigning for a global tax on kerosine to fund research and development into cleaner alternatives. He added: “We need to fly less for the next 30 years until we get electric or other decarbonised forms of air travel.”

SAS told Telegraph Travel that it will act faster to reduce emissions. “We need to accelerate our work towards more sustainable air travel,” a spokesperson said.

Aviation accounts for 3 per cent of global CO2 emissions Credit: GETTY More

Meanwhile, Easyjet has claimed that it will be flying electric planes within a decade. The Norwegean government has also set a goal of making all short-haul flights electric by 2040.

“In the meantime people can switch holidays with flights to those with trains or closer to home, and take fewer but longer overseas holidays with flights,” suggested Francis.