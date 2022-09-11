Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

VANESSA GERA
·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.

The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.

The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing.

Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Andersson, the 55-year-old leader, enjoys high approval ratings. She became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and was at the helm as Sweden made its historic bid to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist specializing in electoral behavior at Stockholm University, said her image has benefited from her experience in government, first as finance minister, through crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and, as prime minister, in the negotiations to join NATO.

“Magdalena Andersson is one of the most important factors in this election,” Isaksson told The Associated Press.

But many voters have also tired of her party, which has been in power for eight years, blaming it for high taxes and for failing to stem the shootings that have made Sweden one of Europe’s most violent countries.

“She has had eight years to do everything that she’s now saying she’s going to do,” said Bosse Adolfsson, a 70-year-old partly retired electrician who joined a rally of the Sweden Democrats Saturday evening. “She is asking for four more years to not do anything.”

There are two major blocs: one with four parties on the left and another with four on the right. The polls leading up to the election showed the blocs running neck and neck.

Even if Andersson's wins the most votes of any other party, if the left-wing bloc does poorly, she might not be able to form a government with a majority in the parliament. In that case, it would go to the party in the No. 2 spot to get its chance to form a government.

On the eve of the vote, Andersson campaigned in an immigrant diverse suburb of Stockholm, Rinkeby, speaking to a crowd after a warmup act by a Swedish hip hop artist with Somali roots.

Andersson said she was concerned about the rising popularity of the Sweden Democrats, characterizing it as a “far-right” party whose rhetoric and beliefs could affect how welcome people could feel in society.

“It could be a different Sweden that we could have in four years,” she said.

The Sweden Democrats wrapped up their election campaign Saturday with a loud, rock music-filled event, just meters from the country’s parliament building in central Stockholm. Jimmie Akesson, the 43-year-old leader who has helped revamp the party's image, addressed his supporters from a state decorated with the party's daisy symbol along the city waterfront.

The party has clearly tapped into the social mood, and other parties have been moving closer to its positions, as many Swedes believe that they can no longer bear the costs of the country’s generous refugee policies of the past. Rising crime under eight years of left-wing rule are also convincing some to give it a chance.

Tobias Andersson, a 26-year-old member of parliament for the Sweden Democrats seeking a second term, said his party is being unfairly characterized as racist by opponents because it serves their interests.

“I wasn’t even born when my party was founded, I don’t really care who founded it. I look at the values and policies that we support today," he told the AP at the party really.

He said that other parties who have accused the Sweden Democrats as racist are now "pushing forward the same policies themselves.”

Recommended Stories

  • Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans Get Free Access to National Parks

    If you're an active-duty military member or a veteran, don't miss out on valuable discounts and freebies made available to you as a thank-you for your service. While most visitors have to pay a daily entrance fee or invest in an annual pass, active military members and veterans can enter most national parks and lands at no cost. The Interagency Annual Military Pass is available to current U.S. military members, veterans, dependents, and Gold Star families.

  • Ukraine's success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces were having some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson. Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. "We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very, very encouraging," Austin said during a news conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.

  • Swedes Head to Polls in Nail-Biter Election Centering on Crime

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden is heading for a tight general election on Sunday, with polls showing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson neck-and-neck with the opposition that’s looking to unseat her Social Democrats.Most Read from BloombergRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians Pull BackForced Buying Puts a Floor Under St

  • Charlie Crist explains switching parties, past conservative agenda: ‘My party changed’

    On "The View," the Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he will repeal “Don’t Say Gay” law and the“Stop WOKE Act" if elected, and co-host Ana Navarro presses him on his pick for lieutenant governor.

  • US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

    Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

  • US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe

    The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team each proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president's Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have. Lawyers for Trump said they believe the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI during its search last month of Mar-a-Lago, including records with classification markings, and filter out any that may be protected by claims of executive privilege. The Justice Department, by contrast, said it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or resolve potential claims of executive privilege.

  • Lynn Smith: Cowards, crooks and crazies, Part II

    It’s the grift that keeps giving … and grows ever more dangerous.

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin to make slow journey to Edinburgh

    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be taken from her home in the Scottish Highlands on a slow, six-hour journey to Edinburgh on Sunday, giving the public a chance to line the roads in tribute to the monarch who died after seven decades on the throne. The death of the 96-year-old has provoked tears, sadness and warm tributes, not just from the queen's own close family and many in Britain, but also from around the globe - reflecting her presence on the world stage for the last 70 years. On Sunday at 0900 GMT, Elizabeth's oak coffin, which has been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, will be placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.

  • Could a flu and COVID-19 ‘twindemic’ be coming for the U.S. this year?

    Based on what we've seen in the Southern Hemisphere, experts say the U.S. could be headed for a bad influenza season this fall and winter, coupled with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases by December.

  • Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population

    Mondadori via Getty ImagesJames M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.Black Snow tells us with great insight and detail what wen

  • How Queen Elizabeth Inspired One Of Johnny Cash's Most Iconic Songs

    The Queen came to Cash in a dream.

  • Charles III is the new king, but who were Charles I and Charles II?

    The turbulent reigns of the previous two Charles' covered the overthrow and restoration of the monarchy, civil war, the Great Fire of London and the plague.

  • Anti-MAGA ad intended to get a rise out of Trump gets a rise out of Trump

    Former President Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News over the ad. "Go for it, bitch!" the co-founder of the Lincoln Project said.

  • Trump wants to split the cost of the special master with the government but the DOJ wants him to pay for it

    Trump requested a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ, which appealed the move, wants him to foot the bill.

  • Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano prayed Trump would 'seize the power' ahead of January 6, video shows

    Doug Mastriano prayed Congress would "rise up with boldness" on the 6th of January in a December 2020 Zoom call published by Rolling Stone.

  • Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’

    It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another. In […]

  • Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyThe joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warran

  • Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, top Trump aides, were among more than a dozen people subpoenaed for DOJ's expansive Jan. 6 investigation: NYT report

    A federal grand jury is investigating Donald Trump's fundraising arm and the plot to interfere with the 2020 election result, per The New York Times.

  • Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'

    In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

  • Republicans suggest John Fetterman is too sick to serve. Neurologists call attacks uninformed

    Since returning to the campaign trail last month after a mid-May stroke, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat vying for the state's open Senate seat, sometimes speaks haltingly to voters -- pausing in the middle of sentences and slurring his words. In an interview on MSNBC last week, Fetterman, who works with a speech therapist, said he was "expecting to have a full recovery over the next several months." "It's just not possible to be an effective senator if you cannot communicate," retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, whose seat Fetterman hopes to fill, said Tuesday at a press conference with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee and Fetterman's opponent.