Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered.

"There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 - one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other," a Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) spokesperson told Reuters.

The leaks were located northeast of the Danish island Bornholm, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what had caused the leaks.

"We are keeping extra watch to make sure no ship comes too close to the site," a second SMA spokesperson said.

On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm after a gas leak from the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea.

Later the same day, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which ran at reduced capacity from mid-June before shutting down completely in August, also disclosed a pressure drop on both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

The Baltic Pipe, a new subsea pipeline delivering Norwegian gas to Poland with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres per day, is due to be inaugurated later on Tuesday.

