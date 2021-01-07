Sweden registers 12,536 new COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths on Thursday

A border control officer stands at Oresund bridge connecting Sweden and Denmark
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden registered 12,536 new coronavirus cases since Jan. 5, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursday.

The country registered 277 new deaths, taking the total to 9,262. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. The Health Agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to less testing and delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

