Sweden sees slowing third pandemic wave but cases still high

Asa Wernsten works at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test station for the for arriving passengers at Arlanda airport
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The number of new COVID-19 cases in Sweden has decreased in the past week, but infections are still at a high level and it is too early to say whether the trend will continue, the Health Agency said on Tuesday.

Sweden has experienced a severe third wave of the pandemic and the number of patients treated at intensive care has been the highest since during spring last year, although deaths have remained low.

The country, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 14,911 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, the lowest weekend figure in five weeks.

"We saw a decrease of some 10-11% last week," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference. "There is still a very high level of spread in Sweden. It is too early to claim any victory," he said.

Sweden registered 225,000 vaccination shots since Friday, taking the total to over 3 million administered doses. Almost 28% of all adult Swedes have received at least one shot vaccine.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 45 new deaths, taking the total to 13,968. Deaths in Sweden have been among the lowest in Europe in the last months, due to large uptake of vaccine among the elderly.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Recommended Stories

  • Harris tells UN body it's time to prepare for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris told United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, comes as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris said in remarks released by her office.

  • The next wave of the pandemic: Long Covid

    The research is becoming only more clear: People who have had COVID — even those who never had severe infections — are at risk of ongoing health problems, including some serious ones. Why it matters: Long after the majority of Americans are vaccinated, patients and the U.S. health system will likely bear the brunt of millions of people who are struggling to get back to normal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Two studies released last week emphasized how common it is for COVID survivors to require care months after their infection. One study, published Thursday in Nature, found that, between one and six months post-infection, people whose coronavirus cases didn't require hospitalization had a 60% higher risk of death than people who hadn't been infected with the virus, per the New York Times.These non-hospitalized COVID patients also had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months post-infection. Their symptoms spanned across organ systems and also included mental health issues. Some could become chronic health conditions requiring lifelong treatment. “We found it all,” Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and an author of the study, told the NYT. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale."A separate study, published Friday by the CDC, found that 69% of nonhospitalized adults who'd had COVID had one or more outpatient visits between 28 and 180 days after their diagnosis. Of these, two-thirds received a new primary diagnosis.These patients disproportionately were women, were Black, had underlying health conditions, and were at least 50 years old."Clinicians and health care systems should be aware of the possibility of medical encounters related to a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 beyond the acute illness," the authors conclude.What they're saying: “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, told the NYT. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Arbor Day should be about growing trees, not just planting them

    A forested plot in Thailand's Doi Suthep Pui National Park, formerly burnt over, after 12 years of restoration. Forru/Wikipedia, CC BY-SAFor 149 years, Americans have marked Arbor Day on the last Friday in April by planting trees. Now business leaders, politicians, YouTubers and celebrities are calling for the planting of millions, billions or even trillions of trees to slow climate change. As ecologists who study forest restoration, we know that trees store carbon, provide habitat for animals and plants, prevent erosion and create shade in cities. But as we have explained elsewhere in detail, planting trees is not a silver bullet for solving complex environmental and social problems. And for trees to produce benefits, they need to be planted correctly – which often is not the case. Planting trees can have both positive and negative effects, depending on how projects are planned and managed and where they are done. Vanessa Sontag, modified from Holl and Brancalion 2020., CC BY-ND Tree-planting is not a panacea It is impossible for humanity to plant its way out of climate change, as some advocates have suggested, although trees are one part of the solution. Scientific assessments show that avoiding the worst consequences of climate change will require governments, businesses and individuals around the globe to make rapid and drastic efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, planting trees in the wrong place can have unintended consequences. For example, planting trees into native grasslands, such as North American prairies or African savannas, can damage these valuable ecosystems. A monoculture of exotic eucalyptus trees (background) planted into a a native grassland within the Brazilian Cerrado, a global hot spot for conservation priorities. Transforming an open ecosystem into a shaded monoculture plantation harms native plant and animal species and reduces the water supply for local people and aquatic creatures. Robin Chazdon, CC BY-ND Planting fast-growing, nonnative trees in arid areas may also reduce water supplies. And some top-down tree-planting programs implemented by international organizations or national governments displace farmers and lead them to clear forests elsewhere. Large-scale tree-planting initiatives have failed in locations from Sri Lanka to Turkey to Canada. In some places, the tree species were not well suited to local soil and climate conditions. Elsewhere, the trees were not watered or fertilized. In some cases local people removed trees that were planted on their land without permission. And when trees die or are cut down, any carbon they have taken up returns to the atmosphere, negating benefits from planting them. Focus on growing trees We think it’s time to change the narrative from tree-planting to tree-growing. Most tree-planting efforts focus on digging a hole and putting a seedling in the ground, but the work doesn’t stop there. And tree-planting diverts attention from promoting natural forest regrowth. To achieve benefits from tree-planting, the trees need to grow for a decade or more. Unfortunately, evidence suggests that reforested areas are often recleared within a decade or two. We recommend that tree-growing efforts set targets for the area of forest restored after 10, 20 or 50 years, rather than focusing on numbers of seedlings planted. And it may not even be necessary to actively plant trees. For example, much of the eastern U.S. was logged in the 18th and 19th centuries. But for the past century, where nature has been left to take its course, large areas of forests have regrown without people planting trees. This forest in southwestern Virginia was logged in the 1800s and has since regrown naturally, like most forests in the eastern United States. Leighton Reid, CC BY-ND Helping tree-growing campaigns succeed Tree-growing is expected to receive unprecedented financial, political and societal support in the coming years as part of the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and ambitious initiatives such as the Bonn Challenge and World Economic Forum 1t.org campaign to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees. It would be an enormous waste to squander this unique opportunity. Here are key guidelines that we and others have proposed to improve the outcomes of tree-planting campaigns. Keep existing forests standing. Global Forest Watch, an online platform that monitors forests around the world, estimates that the Earth lost an area of rainforest the size of New Mexico in 2020. It is much more effective to prevent clearing of existing forests than to try to put them back together again. And existing forests provide benefits now, rather than decades into the future after trees mature. Protecting existing forests often requires providing alternative income for people who maintain trees on their land rather than logging them or growing crops. It also is important to strengthen enforcement of protected areas, and to promote supply chains for timber and agricultural products that do not involve forest-clearing. Include nearby communities in tree-growing projects. International organizations and national governments fund many tree-growing projects, but their goals may be quite different from those of local residents who are actually growing the trees on their land. Study after study has shown that involving local farmers and communities in the process, from planning through monitoring, is key to tree-growing success. A farmer and representatives from an international NGO and a restoration company. discuss where to plant native trees on a cattle ranch in the Brazilian Amazon. Pedro Brancalion, CC BY-ND Start with careful planning. Which species are most likely to grow well given local site conditions? Which species will best achieve the project’s goals? And who will take care of the trees after they are planted? It is important to plant in areas where trees have grown historically, and to consider whether future climatic conditions are likely to support trees. Planting in areas that are less productive for agriculture reduces the risk that the land will be recleared or existing forests will be cut down to compensate for lost productive areas. Plan for the long term. Most tree seedlings need care to survive and grow. This may include multi-year commitments to water, fertilize, weed and protect them from grazing or fire and monitor whether the venture achieves its goals. We encourage people who support tree-growing efforts to ask where the money is going – to the organization’s managers, or to landowners who are actually growing the trees? Who is monitoring the effort and how long will they track it? Growing trees can help solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time. But it is important to understand that planting seedlings is just the first step. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Karen D. Holl, University of California, Santa Cruz and Pedro Brancalion, Universidade de São Paulo. Read more:Keeping trees in the ground where they are already growing is an effective low-tech way to slow climate changeTo conserve tropical forests and wildlife, protect the rights of people who rely on them Karen Holl receives funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation.Pedro Brancalion receives funding from The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and Fundação de Estudos Agrários "Luiz de Queiroz".

  • Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

    The Atlanta Police Department released Body Camera Video from two police officers showing a driver being pulled from a burning car on Sunday. Police said the driver was having a seizure, and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. (April 27)

  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin protests SpaceX moon lander contract

    Blue Origin's protest claims NASA's evaluation of moon lander proposals was "flawed."

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Flew Higher Today

    Shares of space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) suddenly fired up and shot higher Monday morning, gaining speed as the day progressed, and ended the day up 4.7%. In the absence of any more-substantive news, I'm forced to conclude that Virgin Galactic benefited from a publicity stunt about a cryptocurrency that I had never heard of before: LaikaCoin. More pertinently, over the weekend, LaikaCoin began advertising on Twitter that it will give away a Virgin Galactic space tourism ticket "to one lucky wallet holder" when the circulating market cap of LaikaCoin reaches $250 million.

  • Sri Lankan Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

    Sri Lanka's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposed ban on wearing full-face veils including Muslim burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a U.N. expert's comment that it would violate international law. The Cabinet approved the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera at its weekly meeting, Weerasekara said on his Facebook page. Weerasekara has called burqas, a garment that covers the body and face worn by some Muslim women, a sign of religious extremism and said a ban would improve national security.

  • No Joke: These Growth Stocks Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin

    This includes the latest love of momentum-chasing retail investors, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). If you thought the move higher in Bitcoin was impressive over the past year, get a load of Dogecoin. Whereas Bitcoin is higher by nearly 700%, Dogecoin has rallied more than 15,100% over the trailing year, through early morning April 22.

  • Video from India shows a body falling out of a battered ambulance as the health system buckles under huge COVID-19 surge

    Families awaiting news outside a hospital in Vidisha, central India, saw a COVID-19 victim's body drop onto the road in front of them.

  • After Nearly a Year of Unrest, Portland Leaders Pursue a Crackdown

    PORTLAND, Ore. — After the protests have concluded, sometimes in the early morning hours, Margaret Carter finds herself climbing into her gray Toyota Camry and cruising the streets of Portland so she can see the latest damage for herself. Carter, 85, has been downtown to the Oregon Historical Society, where demonstrators have twice smashed out the windows, recently scrawling “No More History” on the side of the building. She has driven past the local headquarters of the Democratic Party, where windows have also been shattered. Last week, she found herself at the Boys & Girls Club in her own neighborhood, nearing tears at the scene of costly window destruction at a place she has worked so hard to support. “Portland was a beautiful city,” said Carter, who was the first Black woman elected to the Oregon Legislative Assembly and is now retired. “Now you walk around and see all the graffiti, buildings being boarded up. I get sick to my stomach. And I get angry.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After almost a year of near-continuous protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Portland’s city leaders are signaling that it may be time for a more aggressive crackdown on the most strident street actions. Mayor Ted Wheeler, himself a target of many of the protests as he oversaw a police department that has repeatedly turned to aggressive tactics, last week put into place a state of emergency that lasted six days and vowed to “unmask” those demonstrators who engaged in repeated acts of vandalism or arson, saying it was time to “hurt them a little bit.” The demonstrations over racial justice and police violence have struck a chord with many Portland residents, and the mayor’s effort has infuriated some in the progressive city’s more liberal corners. Wheeler’s call for crowdsourced surveillance has alarmed civil rights advocates, and critics say the city has failed to bring an end to acts of violence by the Portland Police Bureau, a demand echoed by hundreds of demonstrators who have not destroyed property. One of the latest flash points came this month, when a police officer fatally shot a man in a city park — a shooting that authorities have largely not explained. Teressa Raiford, a community organizer who founded the nonprofit Don’t Shoot PDX, said activists were focused on saving lives while city leaders seemed to be focused on saving windows. “There would not be protests if police didn’t continue to murder people,” Raiford said. “I wish we cared about life as much as we care about property.” Protests erupted in thousands of communities around the country after Floyd’s death, but most gradually petered out. Portland, by contrast, had nightly protests for months, with a broad swath of the community demanding changes to confront racism and inequality in the criminal justice system. The Police Bureau exacerbated tensions, using force and tear gas in ways that have drawn the ire of judges and the Justice Department. But the crowd sizes have waned, and figures such as Terry Porter, the former Portland Trail Blazers player, have called for an end to destructive demonstrations. Wheeler seemed to use last week’s conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered Floyd, as an opportunity to bring the most raucous of the protests to a close. As people around the country went into the streets to cheer the conviction, some businesses in Portland boarded up their windows once again. That night, a small group of activists wearing black approached a group of journalists, threatening to smash the cameras of those who remained on scene. The group later shattered windows at two Starbucks stores. One man was arrested after throwing a punch at a police officer. The crowds the city has seen are often made up of amorphous groups of people who come for different reasons. Chris Davis, the deputy police chief, estimated there were 150 to 200 people among the regular protesters who were prone to engage in property destruction, although the demonstrations often feature smaller numbers. Those protesters often seen in identity-concealing black apparel and engaging in vandalism are a mix of anarchists and police abolitionists, said David Myers, an activist who has joined many of the city’s protests. He said that while he was OK with those who engaged in property damage to apply pressure on city officials unwilling to impose change, he bemoaned that some of those demonstrators seemed to be sidelining the original Black Lives Matter message and harming the cause. In some cases, he said, businesses owned by Black people or which support the Black community have been attacked. “I think everybody in that mix wants to say they are BLM, but their actions show otherwise,” Myers said. Myers was among a group of Black activists who posted a letter to the protest community last week, decrying “ongoing behavior seen as detrimental to Black Liberation.” Success, it said, requires “thoughtful action.” The increasing consternation among protesters themselves provided an opening last week for Wheeler to announce a crackdown. In his call for the public’s help, Wheeler urged people to report anything they might overhear about property destruction plans or boasts. He also called for residents to report protesters who appeared to be disguising their identity and to document their license plates for the police. He urged a local college to expel one student currently facing charges in connection with a demonstration if the student is convicted. Police officers have been attempting to target and arrest demonstrators who engage in property destruction. Using a tactic known as “kettling” that has been used in policing protests around the country despite concerns from civil rights advocates, officers last month surrounded a crowd and began gathering information about each person caught inside the perimeter. The effort “yielded a lot of information,” Davis said. In another recent case, after activists lit a fire at the police union headquarters, investigators reported working with an informant in the crowd to identify a suspect. Since then, he said, his office has been focused on protesters who have committed violent crimes or those involving property; for those who are arrested after such crimes, prosecutors will consider restoring lesser criminal charges that were previously dropped. He said his office was also asking judges to impose additional conditions for the pretrial release of some people charged with crimes, requiring them to leave any demonstration in which police officers declare an unlawful assembly or a riot. Schmidt said he was frustrated that people were still engaging in property destruction, noting cases like the Boys & Girls Club. “These are not just attacks on windows,” he said. “These are attacks on our community. These are attacks on the values of who we are.” Myers, the activist, said he was worried about the mayor’s call for members of the public to alert the police when they see people wearing black protester-style clothing, saying it raises the prospect of vigilante actions. “It puts people at risk,” he said. Myers said he expected the protests to continue despite the mayor’s efforts to quash them. Eric Murfitt, who manages Mercantile Portland, a high-end women’s clothing store, said he had heard leaders such as Wheeler expressing the right determination to end the unrest. But he said he still had not seen a lot of follow-through or results. “Do we want to live in chaos where there are no laws, no police, no accountability?” Murfitt said. “Or do we want to live in a civil society?” Murfitt said a night of looting in May resulted in $1 million in damage at his store, only days after it had reopened after the coronavirus lockdowns. Later in the year, Murfitt said, the store’s insurer declined to renew the policy. The store eventually found another insurer but must pay four times more than the previous policy — tens of thousands of additional dollars per year — for a new policy that does not cover losses from civil unrest, Murfitt said. He said he was also spending tens of thousands of dollars to put bars over the windows and film on the window glass. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • More than 5 million people in US skip their second COVID vaccine dose

    The CDC confirms that more than 5 million people may have passed the six-week window to get their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

  • The world is starting to grasp the true toll of India’s Covid-19 crisis

    Countries rush to send oxygen, medical equipment, and treatments as the world sees the true toll of Covid-19 in India.

  • Why Are Millions Of People Missing Their Second Vaccine Doses?

    LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: Luna Paik, 32, is comforted by registered nurse Evangeline Ojales, right, as she receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination from student registered nurse Briana Shaw at a new, walk-up mobile COVID-19 clinic launched today to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities in Los Angeles. The walk-up clinic was presented by Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas in partnership with CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) and the Southern California Eye Institute (SCEI). The Mobile Vaccine Clinic at 1819 S. Western Avenue will be open every Tuesday starting April 20 through May 25 providing free vaccines to community members who are eligible per LA County Department of Public Health (LAC DPH) vaccine distribution guidelines as they partnered with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science to provide student volunteers for on-site registration allowing for walk-up appointments for community members and further ensuring vaccine access in our hardest-hit communities. Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images). With COVID-19 vaccinations now open to almost virtually everyone over the age of 16 in the United States, the number of immune adults across the country is steadily increasing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of mid-April, 130 million adults have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. What’s better is that one-third of adults, or about 84 million people, have been fully vaccinated with their completed dosage of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. These are statistics that someone hopeful for a coronavirus-free, face mask-free future in the U.S. would usually be happy about; that is, if millions of Americans weren’t opting to voluntarily skip the second vaccine dose entirely. According to newly released research by the CDC, almost 8% of adults — or five million people — who received one dose of Moderna or Pfizer skipped getting their second shot. Their reasons for doing so varied, according to The New York Times, with adults detailing both personal and on-site issues as to why they gave up on their second dose. For one, people are more fearful of vaccine-related side effects; aside from the standard fatigue, nausea, and mild fever being reported, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being connected to (very few) blood clots, and the subsequent pause on administering the brand, has made people wary. But the real issue: According to The New York Times, many of these people feel safe enough with one vaccine shot, compared to not being vaccinated at all. This is, perhaps, a response to some people reacting to the first shot and being fearful of getting sick from the second. Medical experts, however, have repeatedly explained that those side effects just mean your body is doing what it needs to do to fight against the virus. “Your body is primed by that first dose of vaccine,” Melanie Swift, MD, a co-chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group at Mayo Clinic, explained during a Q&A session on vaccine side effects with the clinic. “The second vaccine dose goes into your body, starts to make that spike protein, and your antibodies jump on it and rev up your immune system response. It’s kind of like they’ve studied for the test. And it’s acing the test.” People who have only received one dose of the vaccine have also reportedly run into the issue of their original administration site not having enough doses of the brand of vaccine they originally received. Walgreens face this obstacle in March when they began canceling second dose appointments due to not having the same brands patients received the first time. While the CDC has reported that there should be no side effects in mixing vaccine brands, doing so should only occur in “exceptional situation[s]” and within a minimum window of 28 days between the first and second shot. But beyond that, what doctors and officials have stressed most is how important it is to receive both doses of two-shot vaccines in order to reach immunity. Despite the safety people with just one vaccine dose feel and the fear of post-vaccine side effects, only receiving one shot can ultimately do more harm than good. Just one shot can lead to a weaker immune system, The Times reports, and many can also become more vulnerable to variants of the coronavirus with just one dose, in addition to just not fully being protected against the virus. “The bottom line is your immunity will last longer and be more robust with a second dose,” Dr. Anurag Malani, MD, a medical director of Infection Prevention & Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs at St. Joseph Mercy Health System, told Refinery29 on the topic of delaying second vaccine shots. “And it’s best to have the intention of getting that dose on schedule.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The J&J Vaccine Rollout Is Officially Un-PausedThis Is The Key To Preventing Vaccine SorenessNo, The COVID Vaccine Won't Give You Herpes

  • Unionized workers have more job satisfaction — but for a sobering reason

    A new study on the effects of union membership comes after a high-profile defeat for organized labor at an Amazon fulfillment center.

  • Vienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans

    Vienna will cautiously loosen its coronavirus lockdown next week a month after it was introduced, its left-wing mayor said on Tuesday, criticising the conservative-led government's plans for a broad easing of restrictions nationally next month. Vienna, however, reintroduced a full lockdown on April 1 to help hospitals facing rising cases, particularly of the more dangerous so-called British variant. Despite that, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz last week said restaurants, hotels and theatres will reopen nationally on May 19, though provinces can have stricter rules locally if needed.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots