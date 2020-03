STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Sweden reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday with a hospital in Stockholm saying an elderly patient had died in intensive care.

"The patient has had COVID-19 as well as an underlying sickness," the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, just outside Stockholm, said in a statement.

Sweden reported its first case of coronavirus at the end of January.

