Sweden to resume AstraZeneca jabs for over 65s

Syringes are filled with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will resume use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the health agency said on Thursday, but keep the pause in place for younger Swedes as it continues to investigate a potential link between the shots and rare cases of blood clots.

"The vaccine is of great use for the elderly, among whom many fall seriously ill each day," Director General Johan Carlson said in a statement on the agency's new guidelines to the regional authorities administering the vaccinations in Sweden.

"At the same time, we haven't seen these rare and serious side effects among our elderly. That is the background to why we are lifting the suspension for people older than 65."

Most countries which temporarily suspended the vaccine have now resumed administering shots following recommendations from the European Union's drug watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the WHO said last week that the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard; editing by Simon Johnson)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Clarifies: Vaccine Shown to Be 76% Effective in Results From US Clinical Trial

    Update, March, 25, 2021: After pushback from US health officials and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claiming AstraZeneca referenced outdated information for interim analysis of vaccine efficacy in the phase 3 US clinical trial on Monday, the company released updated metrics stating the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved to be 76 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. This is slightly lower than 79 percent, the metric initially released.

  • Finland extends probe of AstraZeneca jab but to resume use for those aged 65 and over

    Finland will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 from Monday, but will only give it to people aged 65 and over, the country's Institute of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday. Several European countries stopped administering the shot after reports of a small number of blood disorders, but most have begun using it again after regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks. "We have not detected people that have turned 65 to have an increased risk of blood clotting so we can resume vaccinating them," Taneli Puumalainen, chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said in a press release on Wednesday.

  • UPDATE 2-Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

    Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy in a large trial, health officials said. "The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume said.

  • Serena Williams Praises Friend Meghan Markle for Handling Oprah Interview with 'Poise' and 'Class'

    The tennis pro opened up about supporting other women during the debut episode of Stuart Weitzman's Shine Series

  • Ukraine daily coronavirus cases, deaths rise to records

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine registered a record daily high of 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday. The previous high of 16,294 cases was on Nov. 28. Stepanov said in Facebook post a record 363 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 342 cases on Tuesday.

  • A third of Danes wouldn't accept AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: survey

    One in three Danes would decline to get a COVID-19 shot using AstraZeneca's vaccine, local media outlets TV 2 and Politiken reported late on Wednesday, citing a recent survey. Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine due to a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere. Several countries, including France and Germany, have resumed using the vaccine following an investigation into the reports by the European Union's drug watchdog, which said last week it was still convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.

  • Jen Widerstrom Dealt with ‘So Much Negative Self Talk’ About Her Stomach Before Accepting Her Body

    The former Biggest Loser trainer said it took her “YEARS” to realize that her “bloated” stomach was really just how her body is supposed to look

  • Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids

    Hong Kong suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday after its Chinese distributor informed the city that one batch had defective bottle lids. The city's government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement.

  • COVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

    Three separate studies of health-care workers in American and Israeli health systems suggested COVID-19 vaccinations are having a positive effect. The studies, all published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggested vaccinations have played a role in significantly reducing COVID-19 infections at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, the Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, and both the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Los Angeles, health systems, providing hope that the results are similar elsewhere. In the UC systems, more than 36,600 health-care workers received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. During that same span, more than 28,000 of those workers got their second dose. Not all of them were tested, but of the more than 14,000 who were, 379 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least one day after vaccination, and 71 percent of those who did, did so within the first two weeks after the first dose. Ultimately, only seven people tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. At HHUMC in Jerusalem, meanwhile, there was also a steady decline in positive tests among workers who received the Pfizer vaccine the further they got from their doses. 3. And concordant with a 3rd report of vaccinations among health care workers in Israel https://t.co/cu1NIi5PEw pic.twitter.com/Rh7Ju1WAWY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 Finally, at UTSW, where 70 percent of the more than 23,000 employees have been vaccinated, there were clear differences in infections between those who were not inoculated, those partially inoculated, and those fully inoculated in the first several weeks of the system's vaccination drive. Only 4 of the 8,211 fully vaccinated employees tested positive, compared to 234 of the 8,969 workers who were not vaccinated at all. Very good news @NEJM today on vaccine effectiveness in the US and Israeli healthcare workforce1. @UTSWNews health system over 23,000 employees, 70% vaccinated, had a dramatic reduction of infectionshttps://t.co/xxMtfkDXpb pic.twitter.com/wR1vZfN46C — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.

  • ‘I’m Sorry For Lying To Them,’ Says Former Police Chief About Women With Whom He Cheated On His Wife

    Jason Collier, Former Chief of Police in Stinnett, Texas, resigned his post in January 2021 after news of his multiple affairs went viral on social media. Jason admits to dating several women simultaneously while still married to and living with his wife, Opal. He says that for a time, he was able to hide his extramarital activities from her by pretending to be working undercover in other areas of the state. Jason currently faces criminal charges of tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud after he allegedly sent falsified documents to Cecily, one of the women he had been seeing, to convince her that his marriage to Opal had been annulled. Jason adamantly denies sending Cecily phony annulment papers and also denies her claim that he had proposed to her and another woman he was seeing at the time. Now separated and in the process of getting divorced, Jason says he is no longer interested in having a relationship with Cecily or any of the women he cheated on Opal with. “I’m sorry for lying to them – misleading them,” he says. “A few of them - I did meet their kids - and I’m sorry to the kids as well.” Acknowledging Jason’s exemplary record of service, Dr. Phil asks, “How did you get from there to making such poor decisions?” Watch the video above to hear Jason’s answer, then tune in to the conclusion of this two-part episode, “Exclusive: Texas Police Chief Leading Secret Triple Life Speaks,” airing Wednesday. Check your local listing to find out where you can watch. WATCH: ‘You Either Misled Them, Or You Didn’t,’ Says Dr. Phil To Cheating Husband Who Denies Proposing To 2 Women TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • Hoodies, beanbags, and a call from Meg: Imagining Silicon Harry’s first day in the office

    Not content with being merely a former working royal, a trained helicopter pilot, an untrained podcast producer, a budding Netflix creative and poultry innkeeper, the Duke of Sussex has another job – and this time he’s heading to Silicon Valley. It was announced yesterday that the George Osborne of the Golden State, who is 36, is to become “chief impact officer” at the US coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp. According to a statement, his role will include “driving advocacy and awareness for mental health”, “guiding BetterUp’s social mission”, “influencing the vision of BetterUp’s platform” and “expanding BetterUp’s global community of thought leadership.” So that’s all perfectly clear, but how will an Old Etonian, who until only last year lived for most of his life in a palace, get on in the high-intensity, jargon-heavy, tech and investment bubble of Silicon Valley? Let’s imagine his first day… 4am, Santa Barbara

  • Fake News and Murder Charges: How Italy Became Ground Zero for AstraZeneca’s Disastrous Rollout

    Massimo Pinca via ReutersROME—Nothing kills faith in a vaccine quite like manslaughter charges implying that it’s lethal. It helps little when the same drugmaker is accused of fudging data and hiding millions of vials in a warehouse inside Italy—a country experiencing massive vaccine shortages. The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Was Paused. That’s a Good Thing.But such is the story of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine curse. Once hoped to be the workhorse of the European Union’s vaccine program, the AstraZeneca vaccine was meant to offer an escape route out of the pandemic But now people are rolling their sleeves back down at the thought of getting an AZ jab. But for all the bad press, little of it is actually true. News reports Wednesday morning out of Italy screamed that the company had hidden or lost 30 million doses in a warehouse south of Rome—around the same number of doses they failed to deliver to the continent thanks to what they had, at the time, called production glitches. But the 30 million doses in the Catalent finishing facility that La Stampa newspaper claimed were lost were actually well-documented and inventoried, a representative for Catalent told The Daily Beast. They all had lot numbers and none were ever intended for Europe. Instead, most were prepared to be sent to third-world countries as part of the Covax agreement. A small number of the vials were destined for the U.K., which would likely be blocked by a European Union ban on exports of vaccines made in Europe (and a precedent set by Italy earlier this month when the country banned AstraZeneca exports to Australia). And the rest are earmarked for the European Union, according to AstraZeneca. But the doses were not “found” because, in fact, they had never been “lost.” AstraZeneca also issued a statement meant to clarify its distribution. “There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries,” the statement said. “It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.”Whether those doses should or should not be distributed in Europe is an entirely different question and one no one The Daily Beast contacted seemed to be able to answer. “There are protocols to follow on the distribution of these vaccines,” Antonio Addis, head of the Dept. of Epidemiology in Rome’s First Municipal Medical district says. “You cannot just go into a warehouse and take the vials intended for someone else because you are running short.”But missing doses are not AstraZeneca’s only woes. The vaccine hit another glitch this week when American drug regulators publicly questioned whether the company had supplied outdated data on the trials under consideration. A midnight missive Sunday came after the British-Swedish drug maker released a press release over the weekend touting a level of effectiveness that it claimed paved the way to FDA approval. Both sides now say they are updating data and that the vaccine is still on target to be approved for use in the U.S. in April.But the most devastating hit has been lingering doubt about whether the jab causes sometimes-fatal blood clots, which led to a manslaughter investigation into two doctors and a nurse who injected someone who later died in Italy. Last week, after a dozen countries suspended the vaccine’s use, the European drug regulator deemed it safe but insisted labeling should be updated to hint that some people may experience clotting. Most countries brought the vaccine back online, but notably Sweden—one of AstraZeneca’s home countries—did not. The Italian manslaughter case is still ongoing after a Sicilian prosecutor ordered the sequester—by SWAT team no less—of thousands of vials on March 11. When the manslaughter suit was launched, the head of the World Medical Association, which represents doctors from 115 countries, said the damage from the investigation would be devastating. “In any other country in the European Union, this would not be considered manslaughter,” Frank Montgomery, the World Medical Association’s chairperson, told Reuters. “Possible side-effects from a vaccination would never lead to the prosecution of a doctor.”Italy’s legal system allows for manslaughter investigations to be easily launched when someone dies, in part to secure transparency to all evidence collected in a wrongful death investigation. The most famous case came after an earthquake in L’Aquila in 2006 led to the conviction and then acquittal of scientists who told local residents not to worry about increased seismic activity and “go home and have a glass of wine” instead. When a deadly quake struck and killed hundreds, the seismologists and scientists were arrested and tried for murder. In the case of the earthquake, the scientists were eventually acquitted on appeal, but the damage done to confidence in the scientific community has yet to be rebuilt. The same is likely the case for AstraZeneca, which continues to feel the aftershocks of its less than stable rollout.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Fact check: Texas' 'Operation Lone Star' isn't finishing border wall construction

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" does not include border wall construction. Social media posts claiming it does are false.

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Warp Speed, has exited 3 biotech firms after facing a 'substantiated' sexual-harassment claim

    The complaint stems from Slaoui's career at the pharma company GSK, which he left in 2017.

  • Charlottesville mayor lambasted for posting graphic poem that compares city to a rapist

    Nikuyah Walker posted a longer version of the poem on Twitter after it was briefly removed by Facebook

  • What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • Female college sports already get short shrift. Paying NCAA athletes will make it worse.

    Athletic departments will scramble to find the cash necessary to recruit paid male quarterbacks. But don't expect bidding wars for female athletes.