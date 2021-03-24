Sweden saw lower 2020 death spike than much of Europe - data

Johan Ahlander
·4 min read

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned the strict lockdowns that have choked much of the global economy, emerged from 2020 with a smaller increase in its overall mortality rate than most European countries, an analysis of official data sources showed.

Infectious disease experts cautioned that the results could not be interpreted as evidence that lockdowns were unnecessary but acknowledged they may indicate Sweden's overall stance on fighting the pandemic had merits worth studying.

In the past week, Germany and France have extended lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases and high death tolls, moves that economists say will further delay economic recovery.

While many Europeans have accepted lockdowns as a last resort given the failure to get the pandemic under control with other methods, the moves have in recent months prompted street protests in London, Amsterdam and elsewhere.

Sweden, meanwhile, has mostly relied on voluntary measures focused on social distancing, good hygiene and targeted rules that have kept schools, restaurants and shops largely open - an approach that has sharply polarised Swedes but spared the economy from much of the hit suffered elsewhere in Europe.

Preliminary data from EU statistics agency Eurostat compiled by Reuters showed Sweden had 7.7% more deaths in 2020 than its average for the preceding four years. Countries that opted for several periods of strict lockdowns, such as Spain and Belgium, had so-called excess mortality of 18.1% and 16.2% respectively.

Twenty-one of the 30 countries with available statistics had higher excess mortality than Sweden. However, Sweden did much worse than its Nordic neighbours, with Denmark registering just 1.5% excess mortality and Finland 1.0%. Norway had no excess mortality at all in 2020.

Sweden's excess mortality also came out at the low end of the spectrum in a separate tally of Eurostat and other data released by the UK's Office for National Statistics last week.

That analysis, which included an adjustment to account for differences in both the age structures and seasonal mortality patterns of countries analysed, placed Sweden 18th in a ranking of 26. Poland, Spain and Belgium were at the top.

Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, a largely unknown figure before the pandemic who became internationally known as the figurehead of the Swedish response, told Reuters he believed the data raised doubts about the use of lockdowns.

"I think people will probably think very carefully about these total shutdowns, how good they really were," he said.

"They may have had an effect in the short term, but when you look at it throughout the pandemic, you become more and more doubtful," said Tegnell, who has received both death threats and flowers as a token of appreciation.

DATA CAUTION

Other health experts warn that interpreting excess deaths data is fraught with risks of ignoring crucial variables.

"All of us have to be really careful interpreting death data connected with COVID-19, whatever its source - none of them are perfect," Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Britain's University of Edinburgh, told Reuters.

"They do raise a question about whether, in fact, Sweden's strategy was relatively successful. They certainly raise that question," he said, commenting on data first published in Swedish media and checked by Sweden's statistics office.

Keith Neal, University of Nottingham professor in infectious diseases, also advised caution.

He cited a range of factors such as the age structure and general health of a population, average household size and whether a country had megacity travel hubs as significant.

Sweden's proportion of people aged over 80 was 5.1% at the start of 2019, lower than the EU average of 5.8% but on par with United Kingdom and higher than Norway and Denmark.

Sweden's population is also generally healthier than the EU average with a life expectancy at 82.6 years in 2018, compared to an average 81.0 years in EU.

Sweden's strategy has been heavily criticised by some at home and abroad for being reckless and not enough to protect vulnerable groups from the disease.

However, 43% of Swedes have high or very high confidence in how the pandemic is being handled, while 30% have low or very low confidence, according to a recent survey.

Sweden's government and health authority have conceded they failed to protect Sweden's elderly but maintained they did what they could to suppress the disease, while also taking general health of the population into account.

Sweden's official COVID-19 death toll is more than 13,000, although some people may have died from other causes than the disease.

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Kate Kelland in London; editing by Mark John and Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital

    France’s high-profile culture minister has been hospitalized for COVID-19, the latest senior official to become ill as the nation faces a third surge of coronavirus infections, this one propelled by a highly contagious variant first found in Britain. Roselyne Bachelot, 74, announced last weekend that she tested positive and her hospitalization was made public Wednesday, just as Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne left the hospital, tweeting “I’m relieved.” The virus has been gaining steam in France, with ICUs in the Paris region, the north and southeast France bursting at the seams.

  • Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stock Rallies 38% in 6 Months: Here's Why

    Eastman Chemical (EMN) benefits from its innovation-driven growth model, cost-management actions and improved demand across its end markets.

  • Twist's COVID-19 test, which can detect variants, gets authorized

    Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. were down 1.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its in-vitro diagnostic test that can detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA received emergency authorization in the U.S. Twist's test can identify the presence of the virus from a patient sample; it can also be used by Biotia Inc.'s software system to analyze the sequence and detect any genetic variants. So-called "variants of concern" have emerged over the last six months, including the B.1.1.7 variant out of the U.K., which is thought to be more infectious and makes up to 30% of all new U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "This test opens the door to a new diagnostic method and can also guide vaccine research, since it captures viral variants so well," Biotia co-founder Christopher Mason said in a news release. Biota is a privately held company. Twist's stock has soared 390.6% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 is up 74.8%.

  • No.2 ranking no extra pressure but Medvedev still keen to prove himself

    New world number two Daniil Medvedev said he is feeling no extra pressure after rising to his career-best ranking last week but the Russian wants to prove to himself that he deserves the lofty slot by playing well in Miami. The 25-year-old replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last week, becoming the first player outside the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005. Medvedev is leading the men's draw at the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Miami after world number one Djokovic pulled out to spend more time with his family.

  • Officer and nurse at Iowa prison killed in attack by inmate

    Governor Kim Reynolds will order flags to be flown at half-staff to honour victims

  • EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What's the story? While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of the efforts of our European cousins. EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad. European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive. The plans, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, which some believe could put the UK’s vaccine rollout back by two months. So far around 10 million vaccines, mostly from Pfizer, have been sent from the Continent to the UK. Much of the recent anger in Brussels has been directed towards AstraZeneca, which has signed contracts with the UK that give Britain priority over the first 100 million vaccines the company produces, in exchange for R&D funding from the UK Government in the early stages of the pandemic. The company says it has been hit with supply issues, and while it is legally bound to protect the doses destined for Britain, its EU contract only demands its “best reasonable efforts”. So AstraZeneca jabs produced abroad have been sent to the UK, while doses manufactured in Britain have stayed here. As a result, the company has delivered just 30 per cent of the doses promised in its EU contract for the first quarter of 2021. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had initially planned to keep vaccines in the EU by using an obscure legal mechanism buried in the Lisbon Treaty, which allows officials to take control of factories and re-route the jabs to European arms. Now it seems the latest plans would only be triggered if the country receiving the vaccines had a strong vaccine rollout programme and its own manufacturing plants. In a press conference on Wednesday, officials introduced the concepts of "reciprocity and proportionality". "Open roads should run in both directions," Ms von der Leyen said. That loosely translates to: Does the country of destination need jabs more than the EU? And does the EU get anything back? Looking back This is not the first time that EU leaders have found themselves in hot water over the AstraZeneca jab. In January, the EU approved export restrictions on vaccines, but they can only be used if the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the EU, and if the country where the vaccines are headed is not considered vulnerable. So the controls haven’t been used yet, and they expire this month. Meanwhile, European politicians themselves have seriously undermined public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine by suggesting publicly that it does not work in the elderly population, or that it may increase the risk of blood clots. Emmanuel Macron has withdrawn his earlier comments about the use of the jab in the over-65s – but polling suggests the majority of the population in many EU states now don’t trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, and may turn it down if one was offered. That could later be an issue for the EU, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and store, cheaper to manufacture and could be the answer to the bloc’s ailing rollout effort. The pressure on European politicians is exacerbated by what looks like a third wave of coronavirus cases on the Continent, which could significantly raise the death rate there if more people are not jabbed soon. Anything else? The latest row centres on the export of jabs from a specific factory contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca jabs in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Boris Johnson has indicated that the UK would be willing to share the output of that factory with the EU, but the Commission wants access to vaccines produced in factories in Britain too. Ms von der Leyen has called for “reciprocity” of vaccine exports, while a diplomat painted the EU as the “pharmacist of the world,” merrily handing out jabs to 33 countries while its own people miss out. The UK is unlikely to give up any jabs manufactured in Britain, at risk of slowing down its rollout programme and squandering the opportunity to end lockdown sooner. Mr Johnson has said that the UK thinks any contracts signed should be respected – which is a way of saying that Britain is happy to continue to receive preferential treatment in exchange for its early support of the AstraZeneca jab and the hard negotiating of the UK vaccines taskforce. The stern words on both sides of the Channel are reminiscent of endless debates over Brexit, but in this round of talks the EU has no need to keep British voters and the Eurosceptic media on side. EU diplomats have been privately briefing journalists that all the Commission wants is “fairness” and views the issue as a problem with AstraZeneca, rather than with the UK. Several EU figures, including Micheal Martin, the Irish Prime Minister, have said they would prefer to avoid a ban altogether and work out the supply issues through negotiation. But if officials move to block vaccines that would otherwise have been administered in Britain, Government sources say the UK could retaliate with bans on its own exports to the EU in a “tit-for-tat” move. That would see relations between Britain and its neighbours break down even further. Refresher take This political debate is viewed with exasperation from scientists and health officials, who point out that everyone will eventually need to be vaccinated anyway because the virus travels across borders. But UK officials know that any threat to the vaccine drive risks delaying the timetable for the end of lockdown, which is set to be completely eased by June 21. Other issues with supply – notably from a factory in India – have increased the pressure on ministers to keep the vaccine effort on track and the exports from the EU rolling. With Britain passing a year since the first lockdown this week, the political price for letting the roadmap slip will be extremely high. Mr Johnson has spent the last four years telling the electorate that the UK can be more successful when it is independent from Europe. Now he has the chance to prove it.

  • Women in 40s, 50s who survive COVID more likely to suffer persistent problems: UK studies

    Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after COVID-19, with many suffering months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday. One study found that five months after leaving hospital, COVID-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-COVID symptoms. "Our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions," said Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at Leicester University who co-led the study known as PHOSP-COVID.

  • Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

    Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. Francis has often insisted that he does not want to fire people.

  • Owner of dog that attacked Freddie the Seal not responsible for act of 'deliberate cruelty', says RSPCA

    The owner of the dog that attacked Freddie is not responsible for an act of "deliberate cruelty", the RSPCA has said. Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, 49, owns the Patterdale terrier which mauled the seal near Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday. Freddie was euthanised at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital after marine and orthopedic concluded the prognosis was "extremely poor". The seal had won the hearts of Londoners on their daily walks during the current lockdown thanks to his crowd-pleasing performances on the Thames. The RSPCA confirmed on Wednesday that it would not be taking the case any further, amid an ongoing police investigation. "We are deeply saddened by what happened to Freddie and this highlights why it is important to keep dogs on leads around wild animals," the charity said. "We investigate animal welfare offences. Dog attacks on animals would become an animal welfare offence if it was done deliberately. "If no offences have been committed under the Animal Welfare Act we are unable to take incidents further. Offences involving dogs out of control are investigated by the police. "In this instance, we spoke to the owner and as this was not a case of deliberate cruelty, it is not an offence we would investigate."

  • A huge container ship accidentally blocked the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important shipping lanes

    Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship, has caused a logjam in the canal, which connects Europe to Asia.

  • Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK

    Italian authorities raided a vaccine factory amid fear 29m AstraZeneca jabs meant for developing countries were hidden supplies meant for the UK. The raid meant AstraZeneca fell victim to more vaccine disinformation after the British-Swedish company was falsely accused of hiding the doses. The erroneous report spread like wildfire across European media because Brussels is threatening the UK with an export ban on millions of AstraZeneca doses from its Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. News reports in Italy said that a European Commission investigation and a raid by Italian authorities had exposed the British-bound shipment at the Catalent plant in Anagni. But The Telegraph understands that the 29 million doses at the “fill and finish” plant in Lazio, the region that includes Rome, were due to be sent to European and developing countries under the COVAX programme. British sources said they were not expecting any shipment from Italy, while EU officials confirmed that many of the doses were destined for poorer nations. Italian media reports said raids were carried out at the plant after an EU commissioner raised his concerns about the plant. They cited EU sources accusing AstraZeneca of plotting to supply Britain before EU countries, despite the company having fallen far short of its promised deliveries to the bloc.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'never wanted to get divorced' from the father of her children, Chris Martin

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorced in 2016 and have two children together: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • 'No noises, only birds': silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. In the biggest city Yangon, a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike turned the streets eerily quiet.

  • Before Stevie and Lindsey, Peter Green was the soul of Fleetwood Mac. Just ask Mick Fleetwood

    Founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green died in July, five months after Mick Fleetwood organized an all-star tribute concert to his ex-bandmate.

  • Queen’s Tenth Great-Grandchild Born on the Bathroom Floor

    Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild was born Sunday—on the bathroom floor.Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, the former England rugby player Mike, had not been planning a home birth but were unable to make it in time to hospital when the baby, a boy who is 22nd in line to the throne, arrived with a minimum of pomp and circumstance.The unusually informal circumstances of the latest royal birth were disclosed by Mike Tindall on the sports podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.Mike said that after watching rugby matches all weekend: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”As his co-hosts showered him with congratulations, Tindall said he was feeling “brilliant” after the birth at 6pm on Sunday night.At the time the podcast was recorded, the couple had not chosen a name, with Tindall saying: “We always struggle with that, we have never picked one before they arrive.” However a spokesperson for the couple subsequently said Wednesday: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The baby’s second name is a tribute to Prince Philip who is due to turn 100 in June. He will have no title as Princess Anne’s children were not given “HRH” styling at her request to enable them to lead more normal lives.A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow.”Asked if the baby was “bonny” Tindall said he weighed 8lbs 4oz and arrived “very quickly.”“We didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.Asked if he was hands-on at the birth, Tindall revealed that a friend of Zara’s who had been present at the birth of the couple’s previous children was on hand again.“She was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time, so yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”Tindall added, “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, and got there just as we’d assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!”Mike said: “As every man would say, she was a warrior, they always are, we can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through in childbirth. She was back up, we went for a walk this morning with him and it’s all good.”Tindall said he cut the cord: “I was literally like, ‘Snip. Snip-snip. I got a boy, I’m out of here.’Tindall added: “The best thing about being at home was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, skin on skin, [we went] straight downstairs, TV room, golf on, and I’m like, ‘This is what you and me are doing.’”He said he also watched a vintage rugby game from 1996 with his newborn son.“The training has begun already, twelve hours in,” his co-host joked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.