Sweden sees highest daily number of COVID cases since December

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Stockholm
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, which has rejected lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered its highest number of new cases since the end of last year on Thursday amid what authorities said was flagging compliance with the mainly voluntary recommendations to curb the spread of the virus.

Sweden is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks after a slowdown in January and February. The country, which hit the global spotlight with its soft-touch approach to fighting the virus, registered 7,706 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 30.

"Unfortunately, the negative trend for infections continues, just as in many other countries in Europe now," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference.

The new variants of the virus, above all the one first identified in Britain, are seen contributing to the fresh wave of cases, but the Civil Contingencies Agency also said surveys showed compliance with rules and recommendations was declining.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 16 new deaths, taking the total to 13,373. The health agency said deaths remained low for now, in part due to a large portion of the most vulnerable having been vaccinated.

"We have reached good vaccination coverage in the most important places in society. Among those living in nursing homes, we can see that 93% have received one dose and 87% have received two doses," Tegnell said.

Sweden said on Thursday it would resume use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65, after pausing last week following reports of rare blood clots in people vaccinated by the vaccine. [L8N2LN58C]

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

A compilation of European excess mortality data on Wednesday showed Sweden had a lower increase in deaths than most European countries in 2020. [L1N2LM1EN]

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting: Ahmad Alissa’s legal team seek hearing into alleged gunman’s mental health

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspected culprit of the King Sooper mass shooting in Boulder Colorado, made his first court appearance today, during which his defense team asked a judge to allow them a status hearing so they can determine the extent of their client’s mental illness. Prosecutors also indicated they planned to bring additional charges against Mr Alissa over the next two weeks. The status conference will be scheduled sometime in the next 30-90 days.

  • “We Have Three Seconds”: Survivors Describe The Horrors Of The Boulder Massacre

    BOULDER, CO -MARCH 22: People who were inside the King Soopers come out of the store with their hands on their heads are escorted by police and SWAT members after a shooting in the store at King Soopers onTable Mesa Drive on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) On Monday afternoon, Sarah Moonshadow was shopping for groceries with her son when a gunman opened fire. Ten people were shot and killed in Boulder, CO, while she was inside King Soopers grocery store. One of them was police officer Eric Talley, who arrived at the scene first. Moonshadow said she timed the shots in order to determine when to flee for safety. In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Moonshadow described the events leading up to the deadly mass shooting. She recalled that she had only been planning a quick grocery trip, but ended up perusing around a bit. “At first I was kind of kicking myself, like, if we had left a little bit sooner maybe we could have avoided things,” she said. “But then I realized that we probably could’ve been in a lot bigger trouble had we left any time sooner, because when we had gotten out of the store, there were people lying in the street.” As soon as she heard gunfire, she shifted her focus to protecting her son, trying to conceal him and stop him from moving around too much, and paying attention to where the sound of gunfire was coming from. “I just looked at my son and I told him — by the fourth shot I started counting — and I told him, ‘We have three seconds. Stay low and don’t look. And just move fast,'” she said. Moonshadow was only one of dozens of shoppers who were at the scene when an unidentified gunman opened fire on Monday afternoon. At 2:49 p.m., the Boulder police department put out a Twitter warning about an active shooter at King Soopers, telling all residents to avoid the area. For at least 30 minutes after, officers reported a shooting stand-off with the gunman before they were able to take the suspect into custody. “I promise … we will secure justice and do everything we must do to get justice in this case,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in response to the violence. In the hours after the shooting, several survivors recounted the terror that occurred inside King Soopers. Anna Haynes, the editor-in-chief of the University of Colorado’s CU Independent, said she witnessed the shooter enter the grocery store from her apartment window. “I saw the gunman himself holding a semiautomatic rifle. On his way to the entrance, [he] had turned around and was shooting rapid-fire at one particular target. … And then he turned around, he entered the building through the handicap entrance,” Haynes told CNN. “A few seconds later, I saw people running out of the building, I heard screaming, I heard people leaving in their cars, and it just evolved into chaos within just a couple of minutes.” Ryan Borowski, who was inside the store during the shooting, described hearing three gun shots and running with another terrified shopper to the back of the store. “The employees in the back of the house didn’t know what was going on, so we told them that there was a shooter, and they told us where the exit was,” he said. The shooting occurred less than a week after a white man killed eight people at three Atlanta massage parlors, and just a day after another gunman opened fire at a Philadelphia “pop-up” event. Police say they are continuing to investigate the deadly attack and have released information that the shooter is a 21-year-old man from Denver. They have not yet disclosed the gunman’s identity or motive. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?10 People Shot & Killed In Boulder, CO ShootingWhat To Know About The Atlanta Parlor ShootingsWhat To Know About The Arkansas Jr High Shooting

  • 2 men open fire in Fort Worth apartments in drug-related incident, police say; 1 shot

    The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening, police said.

  • UK now beyond 'devastating second wave' as Europe warns of 'new COVID pandemic'

    One of the UK’s eminent COVID scientists has said the nation has now seen the back of the second wave after deaths fell below the five-year average for the first time in six months.

  • Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use. Denmark's decision “was made on the basis of presumed side effects,” Tanja Erichsen, acting director of pharmacovigilance at the Danish Medicines Agency, said during a news conference. ”It can’t be ruled out that there is a connection between the vaccine and the very rare blood clot cases,” she said.

  • Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Impossible for Italy to meet EU vaccination target for over 80s - institute

    Italy will fail to met an EU target of vaccinating 80% of citizens aged over 80 by the end of March, a leading health institute said on Thursday, questioning the vaccine policies of many local health authorities. Some 4.4 million people aged over 80 live in Italy, and just 19.1% of them, or 846,000, have received the recommended double dose, while 27.4% had received an initial COVID-19 jab, the report by the Gimbe institute said. "The percentage of those who have had twin shots puts Italy at the bottom of Europe," Gimbe president Nino Cartabellotta told Radio24.

  • Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

    The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday. The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war. The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU. The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

  • Jay Leno Apologizes for Decades of Jokes About Asians: ‘In My Heart I Knew It Was Wrong’

    Late-night host and comedian Jay Leno has issued an apology for a series of jokes told over his career targeting Asian communities. The apology comes after a nearly 15-year campaign from the activist group Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) for remarks as recent as Variety‘s 2020 report that Leno cracked about Koreans eating […]

  • Deshaun Watson’s lawyer just showcased part of his legal defense

    The most comprehensive statement yet from defense attorney Rusty Hardin revealed a few key components of his team's forthcoming strategy.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Vaccine failures cast shadow over EU summit as COVID-19 surges

    European Union leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a coordinated path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge again in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a feeble start to inoculation. Ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over vaccine rollouts that are far behind those of Britain and the United States, acknowledging that European leaders had been too timid. As of March 23, Britain had administered nearly 46 vaccines for every 100 people, whereas the 27-nation bloc it left last year had administered 13.8 shots per 100 people, according to public data compiled by Our World In Data website.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • Photos and maps show how an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's most vital shipping routes

    The Ever Given collided with the bank of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, beginning an embarrassing blockage that was still disrupting traffic two days later.

  • Taiwan admits it has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.

  • 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

  • 14 of the biggest cleaning mistakes you're making at home

    From your toilet to your dishware, there are a number of household things that people often clean incorrectly. Here are some tips to fix that.

  • CNN defended Chris Cuomo for using Andrew Cuomo's power as New York governor to access COVID-19 tests when they were hard to find

    CNN said that Cuomo was acting "as any human being would" after allegations that his brother secured him priority COVID-19 tests.

  • No, Oral Roberts University basketball doesn't deserve to be cancelled from NCAA Sweet 16

    Oral Roberts University’s Cinderella story need not be another battle in the culture wars.