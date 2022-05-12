Sweden sees highest inflation rate since 1991

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Inflation in Sweden increased last month to its highest level since 1991, officials said Thursday, as countries worldwide grapple with surging prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The consumer price index rose 6.4% in April from a year ago and was up from 6.1% in March, according to official figures from Statistics Sweden.

There was a “continued widespread price increase in April, including food, household equipment, restaurant visits and hotels,” statistician Mikael Nordin said.

High energy prices also were fueling inflation, a key factor in the rest of Europe and other parts of the world amid fears that the war may lead to an interruption of oil or natural gas supplies from Russia.

Statistics Sweden said food prices increased, with meat and vegetables being “the primarily contributors” for the hike. Clothing and books saw seasonal price increases, while furnishing and household equipment prices “have now risen for six consecutive months.”

Prices also increased for home repairs and maintenance, transportation and other goods and services, the agency said.

Sweden, a member of the European Union, is not among the 19 countries that use the euro currency. Annual inflation in the eurozone hit a record-high 7.5% last month.

The U.S. saw consumer prices jump 8.3% last month from a year ago, remaining close to four-decade high.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

    Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, relations with China and climate change during a three-day meeting starting Thursday. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, which fears becoming Russia's next target of aggression, have been invited to attend as guests. Indonesia's foreign minister, whose country chairs the Group of 20 major economies this year, plans to take part remotely to discuss the global impacts of the war.

  • Japan's SoftBank sinks to losses as investments sour

    SoftBank Group sank into losses in the past fiscal year as the value of its global investments declined, the Japanese technology company reported Thursday. Although the company’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs are likely to have a negative impact on investments for some time, the company said. The intended sale of Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year due to regulatory problems.

  • Fmr. president Trump ordered to pay $110,000 contempt fine

    Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a $110,000 fine.

  • Used-Car Prices Are Finally Falling. What That Means for Inflation.

    April’s consumer price index report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, showed CPI rose 0.3% in April from March, and at an annual pace of 8.3%. This is the third month of price declines for used cars, which fell 3.8% month-over-month in March and 0.2% in Feb. In fact, the consumer price index for used cars and trucks hit a record high in January 2022.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...

  • The Reason the Best Ice Creams Taste Better

    The ice cream section in any grocery store can be a pretty overwhelming place. You’ve got choices ranging from small, shockingly expensive pints all the way up to entire buckets at bargain prices. You’ll also see terms like “premium” and “super premium” slapped onto the packaging, labels that do more to confuse the consumer more than enlighten them. Deciphering the wide world of grocery store ice cream comes down to understanding one key concept: overrun.

  • Highest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its Residents

    (Bloomberg) -- Hang out long enough in the city with the highest inflation in the US, and you’ll quickly understand why the Federal Reserve faces a Herculean task taming prices.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gains While Tech Lags Behind:

  • U.S. posts record $308 billion budget surplus in April as federal tax receipts surge

    The U.S. posted a budget surplus of $308 billion in April --- the largest on record --- owing to a big increase in federal taxes and lower spending after the end of government stimulus.

  • CEO predicts recession 'in coming quarters,' citing mortgage interest rates

    Is the U.S. economy already in a recession? Here's what one top Wall Street economist thinks.

  • The U.S. will have more people by 2100 — Russia and China won’t. Why this matters to your stock portfolio now

    Demography is destiny, the 19th century French philosopher Auguste Comte is quoted as having said. If so, then the United States’ long-term economic prospects are relatively bright — relative to that of Russia and China, at least. The United Nations Population Division projects that the U.S. population will be 31% higher in 2100 than in 2020, while Russia’s population is projected to be 14% smaller and China’s 26% smaller.

  • The Overall Impact of SNAP Benefits on the Economy

    From inflation to the stock market to the GDP, recession warning signs are flashing red all over the economy. That's especially bad news for the 40 million or so people who receive Supplemental...

  • 10 states where you can get stimulus checks and extra tax rebates now

    It’s one of the politician’s oldest tricks in the book. But it still works, because it’s so effective. One of the best ways to accrue goodwill from voters? Throw money at them, in the form of everything from stimulus checks to tax rebate payments. Congress is too gridlocked at the moment to move forward with … The post 10 states where you can get stimulus checks and extra tax rebates now appeared first on BGR.

  • The stock market will fall another 25% if job growth slows and an economic recession materializes, DataTrek says

    The S&P 500 is proving resilient as it trades near 4,000 and is not yet pricing in an economic recession at current levels, DataTrek said.

  • California’s Newsom to Decide How to Spread Wealth From the 1%

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is in the enviable position of having what could be a $68 billion budget surplus to bolster the world’s fifth-largest economy. But how he uses the windfall is becoming increasingly fraught.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake

  • Stimulus Update: Lawmakers Push for More Direct Payments to Americans as Gas Prices Continue to Soar

    Struggling to pay for the high price of gas and other consumer goods? If passed, these recently proposed bills would help by providing monthly payments to Americans who qualify.

  • Trump’s ‘Temporary’ Tax Rules May Stick Around

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017 included a number of temporary and delayed provisions that helped limit the official cost of the package to $1.5 trillion over 10 years, but critics warned from the start that those provisions were mere gimmicks that lawmakers had no intention of extending when the time came. Now, five years later, Congress is debating one of those provisions, which affects the way corporate research and development costs are treated in

  • Gas prices are at an all-time high. Here are 3 reasons why Democrats' gas tax cut proposal won't do much to curb rising prices or cool inflation

    Gas prices may still rise due to mismatches between supply and demand, and some of the benefits may flow to oil and gas companies.

  • Biden touts reducing prices for consumers after higher-than-expected reading on inflation

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday visits an Illinois farm and again highlights his administration's efforts to fight inflation, with his trip and speech coinciding with the release of a higher-than-expected reading for the consumer price index.

  • What does the CPI report mean for the stock market?

    The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq tanked after the Fed increased rates. But stocks went up slightly following Wednesday's CPI report only to come back down

  • The Air Force Wants to Shutter an Air Training Center Congress Just Spent $25 Million Fixing

    A bipartisan group from Georgia's delegation in Washington asked for $11.5 million in funding to be added back for the Air Dominance Center.