Sweden set to welcome back American travelers this month, but the CDC advises against it

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Sweden is getting ready to welcome back American tourists.

The country, which first established a ban on non-essential travel from countries outside the European Union and European Economic Area in March, is planning to open its borders to U.S. tourists starting June 30, according to an online post from Sweden’s Ministry of Justice.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers 18 and older will be required to present proof of a negative COVID test taken 48 hours prior to arrival.

The updated policy comes shortly after the EU added the U.S. to a list of countries for which it suggests travel restrictions should gradually be lifted. The list applies to all American tourists, vaccinated or not, for nonessential travel.

Sweden is planning to open its borders to U.S. tourists starting June 30. Pictured here: Gothenburg, Sweden.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 378 new COVID cases reported in Sweden in the last 24 hours, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Sweden as a “COVID-19 very high” Level 4 tier, and recommends against travel to the country. The agency adds that if travel is a "must," Americans should make sure they are fully vaccinated before arriving.

Sweden still enforces a number of COVID restrictions. Businesses are open, but enforce physical distancing. Restaurants, bars and catering establishments may remain open until 10:30 p.m. And masks are recommended on public transportation for those traveling between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on weekdays, according to Visit Sweden, the country’s official website for tourism and travel information.

New guidelines from EU: EU recommends lifting Europe travel restrictions for all US tourists, vaccinated or not

Have COVID vaccine, will travel: These are the countries open to fully vaccinated Americans

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sweden is set to open its borders to U.S. travelers on June 30

