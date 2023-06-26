Sweden, Turkey Agree to Meeting on NATO Bid, Stoltenberg Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold a high-level meeting to discuss Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance, according to its chief, Jens Stoltenberg.

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said that the meeting, which will be held before the alliance’s leaders summit in Vilnius next month, will include foreign ministers, heads of intelligence and national security advisers.

Turkey has been blocking Sweden’s membership over accusations it isn’t doing enough to rein in Kurdish groups that it accuses of terrorist activities. Finland formally joined the alliance in April.

