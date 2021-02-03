Sweden's Embracer buys three gaming companies for up to $2.5 billion

Updated

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish video game group Embracer on Wednesday agreed to buy three gaming companies including U.S.-based Gearbox, the maker of first-person shooter game Borderlands, for up to $2.5 billion in cash and stock.

The company, known for games such as Darksiders and World War Z, will pay Gearbox $363 million initially with a commitment to pay another $1 billion in the next six years if certain operational and financial conditions are met.

Embracer, founded by Lars Wingefors, who is also the main owner, has been a stock market darling, more than doubling in the last one year, boosted by a stream of game studio acquisitions.

In November, it bought a dozen small game studios in one day after splurging $525 million in buying U.S. game developer Saber Interactive in February.

On Wednesday it also bought Cyprus-based Easybrain, a maker of advertising-based puzzle and logic games, for $640 million with an additional consideration of $125 million based on targets over the next six years.

Embracer's third purchase, U.S.-based Aspyr Media Inc, was for $100 million, along with a target-based payment of another $350 million.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee based in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Study: Recovered COVID-19 patients likely have antibodies for at least 6 months

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Aung San Suu Kyi: Rise and fall of Myanmar's revolutionary hero turned 'arrogant' ruler

    The virtues that once made Aung San Suu Kyi a saint of non-violent struggle led to a dramatic fall from grace in power – but she is still the most potent threat to Myanmar's would-be military dictators. The daughter of General Aung San, a national hero widely credited with winning Burmese independence from British rule, Ms Suu Kyi always projected a sense of destiny – critics might call it entitlement – to lead her country. Following a military coup in Myanmar on Monday morning, however, the nation's controversial figurehead was detained in an early morning raid – later urging her followers to take to the streets in protest. Ms Suu Kyi was only two years old when her father was assassinated in 1947, and she was largely raised overseas by her diplomat mother. After a privileged upbringing in India and the UK, Ms Suu Kyi studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford before settling down with her husband, the historian Michael Aris, in Britain.

  • Biden tells Democratic senators to pass a 'big, bold' relief package 'quickly'

    During a private call with Senate Democrats on Tuesday, President Biden went over the elements of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, letting lawmakers know that this is not the time to put forward a smaller package, several people familiar with the conversation told The Washington Post. "President Biden spoke about the need for Congress to act boldly and quickly," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters after the call. "He was very strong in emphasizing the need for a big, bold package." Biden met with a group of Senate Republicans on Monday night, and they discussed his plan and their $618 billion counter proposal. Biden is calling for $465 billion in direct aid payments, $350 billion for unemployment insurance, and $350 billion to help local governments, while the GOP plan offers $220 billion in direct payments, $132 billion for unemployment insurance, and no money to local governments. Schumer said Biden told the Democrats he let the Republicans know "that the $600 billion that they proposed was way too small." The president was joined on the call by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also stressed the importance of a substantial relief plan. "I think it is his belief, it is Secretary Yellen's belief, it is our belief, that if we did a package that small, we'd be mired in the COVID crisis for years," Schumer said. Biden also warned against "targeting" the aid, people familiar with the matter told the Post, saying that middle class Americans also need assistance, and said a lesson was learned during the Great Recession, when Congress approved a $787 billion relief bill; experts later said the United States would have recovered faster had that amount been higher. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Pelosi announces protective measures for members of Congress traveling to and from D.C.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday heightened security measures for congressional members traveling to and from the District of Columbia.Why it matters: Pelosi said the updated protections come in response to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol, which she characterized as "a traumatic assault targeting Members."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.The big picture: Pelosi said U.S. Capitol Police will be stationed at Baltimore/Washington International, Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Union Station for additional security. * She added that Congress should establish "a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack."What they're saying: "The security of the U.S. Capitol Complex and all who serve and work in it is of the highest priority," Pelosi wrote. "Protecting the Capitol, which is the heart of our Democracy, is essential to upholding our Constitutional duty to serve those whom we are privileged to represent."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Newsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guy

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's wild conspiracy theories about the presidential election forced Newsmax host Bob Sellers to walk out of their on-air interview in frustration on Tuesday. The interview was seemingly intended to be about Twitter's decision to suspend both Lindell's personal account and MyPillow's company account because he was using them to spread the conspiracy theories. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindell attempted to use his Newsmax appearance for the same purposes, claiming to have evidence about voting machine tampering. Sellers quickly shut that down and tried to get the exchange back on track, but Lindell continued ranting — although it is difficult to tell what, exactly, he was saying as he and Sellers talked over each other. Eventually, Sellers gave up and walked off set. When former President Donald Trump and his allies first began pushing their unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Newsmax played a significant role in amplifying some of the theories, but the network has since cooled off. There's speculation that the pro-Trump network has changed its tune at least partly because of the threat from Dominion, the company behind the voting machines Lindell rants about, to hit Newsmax with a defamation lawsuit. Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Boeing’s F-15EX jet makes its first flight

    The Eagle has landed.

  • Pakistani military: Security forces kill 3 militants in raid

    Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in the country's northwest Monday, killing three militants who had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in the country, the military said. The raid took place in the former tribal region of Lower Dir in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement. The slain militants until 2019 had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in northwestern Swat Valley, which was a Taliban stronghold until 2009 when the army said it cleared the region of militants.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.