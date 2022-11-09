Sweden's EQT Ventures closes a its third fund at €1.1B to double down on European and early-stage startups

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

Startups might be in a funding midwinter, but the ray of sun shining on some VCs speaks of a different trend. EQT Ventures, the venture fund arm of Sweden's investment giant EQT making early-stage bets on startups primarily in Europe, has closed its latest fund and filled its coffers with 1 billion euros (and $1.1 billion in total commitments).

This brings the total raised by EQT to €2.3 billion since the EQT Ventures launched in 2016. To date, the firm has backed some 100 companies, with 18 exits and nine "unicorns" (Wolt, Small Giant Games, Einride, Handshake, Netlify and Instabox/Instabee are in that group). This third fund fund was raised and closed relatively quickly, between February and June of this year (with final paperwork coming in since then), and there have been some 13 investments made out of it so far, Juni, Nothing, Knoetic and Candela among them.

The larger EQT has emerged as one of the key deal makers in recent months where larger privately-held companies have been looking for funding and/or exit opportunities. These have included the recent purchase of New Jersey-based Billtrust for $1.7 billion and leading an investment round for Knoetic.

But it has also put money where its mouth is, so to speak. Earlier this year sister subsidiary EQT Growth announced a $2.4 billion fund largely aimed at scaling startups out of Europe. Growth has backed the likes of Vinted, Epidemic Sound and Mambu.

The plan will be to use this latest EQT Venture fund for similar geographical ends: the firm wants to use it to make investments of between $1 million and $50 million, with about two-thirds of all investments falling in Europe, and the rest across the U.K. and the U.S., said Lars Jörnow, a partner at the firm.

In terms of categories, EQT Ventures will remain generalist but ideally is on the lookout for startups that address "where society has problems," Jörnow said. That includes greentech investments, transportation and the future of work, he said (specifically areas like tools and platforms for freelancers).

The firm's close of the fund speaks to what appears to be a bifurcation in the world of tech investing. While funds and firms that focus on much larger and later stage companies might be seeing big losses in their portfolios, there remains confidence among those that back the funds, the limited partners, that investors focusing on earlier (and smaller) stages still have a lot of opportunity ahead. "The higher the valuation before the contraction, the bigger the fall," he warned.

It helps too to have a history of good bets. Jörnow noted that the company's target had actually been €900 million. His takeaway of the relatively quick close and exceeding that figure:

"Investors think it’s a great idea to back VCs that are investing in early stage with a much longer holding period," he said. On average, EQT expects exits to be made in 2031, "when the world will look different than today," he added. "If you back the best founders, they will grow startups regardless of the current macro climate."

Recommended Stories

  • Let's Talk Election Day Price Action

    U.S. equity indexes surged early on Election Day but sagged heading into the last two hours of trading, rising perhaps in anticipation of a market-friendly divided government in Washington D.C. Gold rallied as well, a sign that investors may have some concerns about Republican promises to hold the line against future debt-ceiling increases without cuts to entitlement programs. And then there’s the fact that the second-largest crypto exchange in the world teetered on the edge of collapse before being rescued by its main competitor – is this a sign that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aims are coming true? Andreas Steno Larsen welcomes Jared Dillian, the editor of the Daily Dirtnap, to sort out today’s price action. And Ash Bennington joins the conversation for an update on Binance’s acquisition of FTX. Be sure to watch today’s Real Vision Crypto Daily Briefing here: https://rvtv.io/ftxbinance. We want to hear from you too – please share your questions, comments, and suggestions! Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature will be unavailable for four to six weeks as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you the upgrade will more than justify the wait. In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • Dollar catches breath while investors await midterms; cryptos skittish

    The dollar steadied on Wednesday as traders waited on results from U.S. elections and on inflation data that could disappoint hopes for the interest rate outlook, while cryptocurrencies were on edge as a major exchange faces a bailout. The greenback has been under downward pressure from bets on the Federal Reserve easing back on interest rate rises and on China reopening and driving growth. It touched multi-week lows against the euro, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar overnight, then edged off those levels during the Asia session.

  • Goodyear connects with Israeli incubator of mobility tech startups

    Drive also plans to connect Goodyear Ventures with potential investment opportunities in the "hot spot for innovation."

  • Stocks remain mixed amid midterm election expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith analyzes how markets continue to move in anticipation of today's midterm election results.

  • Anthony McCarron and Vincent Mercogliano react to Islanders comeback win over Rangers | SportsNite

    Anthony McCarron and USA Today's Vincent Mercogliano join the show from MSG to break down the Islanders three-goal third period comeback in their 4-3 win over the Rangers. Vincent says there is definitely a level of concern as the Rangers have now lost eight of their last twelve games.

  • Shohei Ohtani's agent says he's focused on 2023 season with Angels

    Shohei Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, said they are focused on 2023 season. Anything beyond 2023 with the Angels continues to be just wait and see.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • ‘Get Ready to the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

    Stocks can climb higher with the midterm elections, according to Mike Wilson, who was voted Institutional Investor's best portfolio strategist.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • History Says a Midterm Bounce Is Coming. It May Have Already Happened.

    Today’s ballots include marijuana legalization, abortion access, and wage increases, U.N. chief warns world is driving toward ‘climate hell,’ crypto billionaire spat sparks market fears and Bitcoin selloff, and other news to start your day.