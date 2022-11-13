Sweden's Klarna New Highest Savings Rate in the Netherlands Up to 0.95 Percent

Nijmegen, Gelderland - (NewMediaWire) - November 13, 2022 - (Ny Press Wire) - Another increase in the savings rate in the Netherlands with Klarna to 0.95 percent.

Sweden's Klarna has raised the interest rate on their freely withdrawable savings account to 0.95%. With this, the bank now offers the highest free savings interest rate in the market. Klarna takes over the top spot from Renault Bank of France which raised the interest rate to 0.85% earlier this week. We are waiting for the first bank to offer an interest rate of at least 1%.

Surge in interest rate markets

Interest rates have been on a spectacular rise since late last year. The main reason is historically high inflation. The rise in interest rates began particularly in long-term interest rates such as capital market rates and mortgage rates.

Short-term interest rates were still lagging in early 2022. However, since the European Central Bank started raising interest rates a few months ago, we see that short-term interest rates are also rising fast. This applies to ECB rates, Euribor rates, but thus also to savings rates.

Foreign banks versus Dutch banks

The highest savings interest rates are currently offered by foreign banks. The top 3 consist of a Swedish (Klarna), a French (Renault Bank) and an Estonian bank (Bigbank). In fourth place, we find Yapi Kredi Bank. A bank of Turkish origin that has been operating in the Netherlands for a long time and is also covered by the Dutch guarantee system.

By far the most savings in the Netherlands are with Rabobank, ING Bank and Rabobank. These banks can be found at the very bottom of the interest rate lists. Currently, as a saver at these banks, Receive no interest (or 0.01%). As of December 1, interest rates will go up to 0.25% at these banks as well. However, there is a good chance that the top banks in the interest rate comparisons will be offering savings rates well above 1% by then. So if anyone wants a reasonable savings rate, then should not go to the big Dutch banks.

