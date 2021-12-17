Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square.

The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what’s become a tradition of sorts in Gavle, 163 kilometers (101 miles) north of Stockholm, arsonists early Friday destroyed both — a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller sibling.

A suspect in his 40s was detained. Police said the man allegedly had soot on his hands and matched a description given by witnesses, who said the fire started in the small goat before spreading to the big one. Only the metal frames were left standing.

Since Gavle's first straw goat — 13 meters (43 feet) tall and weighing three tons — was erected in 1966, the annual decoration has been burnt or smashed dozens of times, once before it was even finished. The last time arsonists struck was in 2016, but a record four-year period of peace was shattered Friday.

The goat is an ancient Scandinavian Yuletide symbol that preceded Santa Claus as the bringer of gifts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North York's elected tax collector charged with harassment, open lewdness: court records

    Keith Ramsay, 56, is set to be preliminarily arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Friday before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy, according to court records.

  • Federal agents raid Worth Avenue gallery in Palm Beach

    FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation agents raided Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli, carrying cardboard boxes for evidence gathering.

  • NASA spacecraft 'touches' the sun for first time in 'monumental moment for solar science'

    NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has flown through the sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona – and sampled particles and magnetic fields there.

  • Don't pay for your own stolen property at a pawn shop | Opinion

    Most people don't know that stolen property must be returned to you from a pawn shop, but only if you follow these guidelines.

  • Woman faking cancer set up GoFundMe to get cash after she was ‘diagnosed,’ NC cops say

    She’s accused of stopping conversations with a donor who confronted her about the diagnosis.

  • Peloton pulls video with 'And Just Like That ...' actor Chris Noth after sexual assault claims

    Peloton pulled a video showing Chris Noth riding on after "Sex & the City" reboot "And Just Like That ..." after sex-assault claims surface.

  • Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus

    Denmark's prime minister said Friday that his government is moving to close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries as part of new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the proposed measures also would require stores smaller than 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) and restaurants to limit their number of customers. The Danish government is advising residents to limit social contacts over the Christmas holidays and urged public and private companies to have employees work from home where possible.

  • Travel curbs augur somber Christmas amid omicron uncertainty

    Travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus are hammering the already beleaguered travel and tourism industries and adding to the gloom in Europe in the midst of the crucial holiday season. Eurostar, which operates trains across the English Channel, sold out of tickets to France on Friday before new travel restrictions to and from Britain went into effect. Amanda Wheelock, 29, a grad student at the University of Michigan, canceled a trip to France with her partner as cases spiked there.

  • Remains found near Fort Bragg in NC identified as woman missing since January, cops say

    The woman went missing after leaving her home in early January, officials said.

  • Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro schools inform families about social media threat

    Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County schools said the threats don't seem to be credible, but are working with local law enforcement to keep schools safe .

  • U.S. says it hopes for arms control talks 'soon' with China

    The United States hopes to launch arms control talks soon with China, which is expanding its nuclear arsenal and fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, without giving a timeline. China is expected to double its nuclear missile arsenal in the next few years, whereas the United States and Russian Federation have made deep cuts in their stockpiles, he said.

  • Christmas in the Village focuses on simple holiday joys

    Tales of past times, old ethnic treats shared during stop at the Rose Tavern.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "Loving" Their Family of Four

    "They've struck a rhythm," said Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin.

  • Slingsby's Australia does well at home in SailGP Sydney

    Australia recovered from a poor start to score a vital race win on the first day of SailGP racing on Sydney Harbour, as two of its biggest rivals were involved in a damaging collision. Tom Slingsby’s Australian team finished third and seventh in the first two races and were sitting sixth on the Sydney event standings, with only the top three after Saturday’s two remaining fleet races to qualify for the final. The big moment came early in the final race and it involved Japan and Britain, running third and fourth heading into this week’s penultimate round of the series.

  • White House says Biden wants Build Back Better passed 'as soon as Congress returns'

    The White House said Friday that President Biden wants to see his signature climate and social policy bill advance "as soon as Congress returns" from recess in January, after negotiations hit a major roadblock in the Senate this past week.Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden is "committed to pressing forward through ups and downs" in the legislative negotiations."He is somebody who is...

  • Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran

    Iran has called on Gulf countries to avoid repetitive accusations against it, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, a day after a Gulf Arab summit accused Tehran of stalling regional talks. "We call on the few countries who express unconstructive views in the name of the Gulf Cooperation Council to reconsider their approach to regional issues by replacing repeated accusations with cooperation," Saeed Khatibzadeh said. The Gulf Arab summit held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia urged Iran to take concrete steps to ease regional tensions while reiterating a call to include the region in talks between global powers and Tehran aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear agreement.

  • YouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy

    It was early November in Greenville, North Carolina, and drivers waited in a line that stretched for miles to pick up Thanksgiving turkeys — 10,000 free frozen birds to anyone who asked. Jimmy Donaldson — the widely popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast — has built, alongside his fun viral stunts, an unusual charity playbook that leverages his fame and skills with the goal to end hunger. Donaldson — who has over 150 million subscribers on his combined YouTube channels — created the Beast Philanthropy channel last year at Thanksgiving and it donates 100% of its advertising revenue, brand deals and merchandise sales.

  • Did California issue its last fracking permit? Let's hope so

    California oil and gas regulators have begun denying permits for hydraulic fracturing citing the damage to the climate. Let's hope this is what the oil industry fears: The beginning of the end for fossil fuel extraction.

  • Blackhawks engage Cubs' Jed Hoyer for consultation in GM search

    Hoyer is not a candidate for a role with the Blackhawks, but they want to pick his brain as they begin their search for their permanent front office.

  • Convenient but susceptible to fraud: Why it makes sense to regulate charitable crowdfunding

    A woman searches through debris near where her Dawson Springs, Ky. home stood before a tornado flattened it in December 2021. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesWithin 24 hours of devastating tornadoes striking six states in December 2021, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear launched the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. That the leader of the state this disaster hit hardest would immediately tap into crowdfunded charity – raising money from the public directly – to complement relief dollars from official