Sweden's prime minister quits just hours after taking the position

Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

  • First female Swedish prime minister approved by Parliament

    Sweden's Parliament approved the nation's first female prime minister on Wednesday. Magdalena Andersson, 54, a former finance minister who leads the Social Democratic Party, was selected to replace former prime minister and party leader Stefan Lofven, according to The Associated Press."I have been elected Sweden's first female prime minister and know what it means for girls in our country," Andersson said, per the AP.Sweden has long been viewed...