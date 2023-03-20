Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs, no licence needed

Alma COHEN
·4 min read

Too young for a driver's licence at 15, Evelina Christiansen is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden, where teens can drive any car modified to roll no faster than a golf cart.

An almost century-old regulation originally applied to agricultural vehicles allows kids 15 and older to drive without a proper driver's licence, as long as the vehicle has been altered to have a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour (18.6 miles per hour).

Called an "A-traktor" -- with Swedes often using "EPA" as the older designation -- these cars and trucks have become so popular in recent years that authorities are now concerned about a rise in road accidents.

"I got it a year ago, in April, for my birthday," Evelina tells AFP proudly in front of her dark blue 5-series BMW in the driveway of her family's home in a southern Stockholm suburb.

The gift was a special reward for her achievements in school.

While teenagers elsewhere have to make do with a moped or scooter until they get a driver's licence, young Swedes can use almost any vehicle that has its top speed capped.

In Stockholm's wealthy suburbs, young kids are regularly seen driving Porsche Cayennes on their own.

"I usually use it when I go to school or meet up with friends," Evelina says.

A triangular warning sign in the back indicating a slow-moving vehicle and a hitch ball for trailers are both mandatory for an "A-traktor".

The back seat must also be removed, so they can carry only the driver and one passenger.

All that is required is a simple moped licence, available from the age of 15, or a tractor licence, from 16.

The system is surprisingly lenient in a country known for championing road safety -- the three-point seatbelt is a Swedish invention -- and for its strict drink driving rules.

The system was relaxed even further in mid-2020, when it became possible to cap cars' top speed electronically, making it much easier to modify a modern car.

- Criticism from EU -

Originally the domain of youths in rural areas, city kids have increasingly been getting wheels of their own, with the number of registered A-traktors doubling to 50,000 in just two and a half years, in a country of 10.3 million inhabitants.

The predecessors to today's A-traktors originated during the 1930s Depression, when there was a shortage of agricultural equipment.

To encourage the construction of cheap vehicles when tractors were still out of reach for farmers, the government allowed them to cobble together simple cars.

In the 1950s, as the economy prospered, real tractors became more common and the need for these homestyled vehicles began to subside.

But in the countryside, young people without a licence were happy to use them to get around, especially in areas without much public transport.

The state formalised the use of A-traktors with a 1963 regulation, which has been closely guarded for decades in rural Sweden.

Only in 2018 did authorities introduce mandatory road worthiness testing for the vehicles.

Sweden looks set however for a battle with the EU -- the European Commission criticised the system in early March, and proposed that a simplified permit become mandatory.

For many rural teenagers, the A-traktor symbolises their dream of independence.

It is also the focus of a growing subculture focused on customised cars and a new music genre hugely popular in Sweden called "EPA Dunk".

In the western Swedish town of Karlstad, 17-year-old Ronja Lofgren regularly turns heads with her 5.5-tonne Scania Vabis truck from 1964, which her father saved from the scrap heap.

The teen has adorned the refurbished truck with a gleaming red-and-blue paint job and lots of headlights. The motto "Queen of the Road" is emblazoned on the front and "Go with style" on the back.

"When I went into town at first, everyone would pull out their phones and film me," the teenager told AFP.

- Soaring accidents -

Following the surge in new registrations since 2020, insurers and police have expressed alarm at the more than fivefold increase in accidents involving A-traktors in five years.

The number of injuries has exceeded 200 per year and there were four deaths in 2022 alone.

For others, the surge has become a business opportunity.

Oskar Flyman, 21, and his younger brother started a business in 2021 converting cars into A-traktors.

"You can find A-traktors from 30,000 kronor ($2,900) to 200,000 kronor," Flyman said, adding that if you already have a car, a typical conversion costs around 25,000 kronor.

In their garage in a suburb north of Stockholm, filled with Audis and BMWs, they do about five to six conversions a month.

Sweden's transport authority has recently proposed that as with regular cars, the wearing of seatbelts and the use of winter tires become compulsory.

aco-map-vk/jll/rl/dhc

Recommended Stories

  • Former Taiwan president Ma open to meeting leaders on landmark China trip

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou is "at his host's disposal" when it comes to meetings with senior leaders during a trip to China this month, but there are no plans for him to visit Beijing, a senior official from Ma's office said on Monday. Ma will be the first former or current Taiwanese president to visit China since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists, where it remains to this day. The trip comes at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China keeps up its military and political pressure to try and get democratically-elected Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

  • B-21 Raider stealth bomber’s first flight delayed a few months later than anticipated: Air Force

    The U.S. Air Force says the first flight of its B-21 Raider stealth bomber will be later than expected but is still within the "baseline" of schedule and cost.

  • Let the money follow the student

    The panel discusses Mark Jones's polling with the Hobby school indicates a majority of Texans support "choice".

  • DOJ: Scottsdale Physicians Group may have ‘upcoded’ and ‘improperly admitted’ patients

    A prominent Valley doctor was hailed as a “healthcare hero” during the pandemic, but now his companies are in bankruptcy and the DOJ is accusing them of "at least three separate schemes."

  • Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad during visit

    The UAE's president on Sunday told his Syrian counterpart it was time for diplomatically isolated Damascus to be reintegrated into the wider Arab region during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, state media reported.Emirati analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said Abu Dhabi "is convinced, along with many Arab states, that the time has come to reconcile with Assad... and see Syria return to the Arab League and the Arab fold".

  • More than 400,000 Russian shells defused since beginning of full-scale war – Zelenskyy

    Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian pyrotechnics and explosives experts have neutralised over 400,000 Russian shells. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address Quote from Zelenskyy: "Since the beginning of the full-scale war, our pyrotechnicians and demolition experts have already inspected more than 100,000 hectares of territory.

  • Is inflation set to slow quickly? Let’s read the tea leaves

    Is stubbornly persistent U.S. inflation on the verge of a sharp slowdown? Some tantalizing hints point in that direction.

  • Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace to equal longest winning run under Mikel Arteta

    Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were among the goals again as the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League

  • Gunman captured after attack on Israeli couple in West Bank town

    A Palestinian gunman opened fire on Sunday on an Israeli couple in their car, wounding the man, in a West Bank town where a similar shooting last month prompted Israeli settlers to go on a violent rampage. The incident occurred as Israeli and Palestinian officials held U.S.-backed talks in Egypt aimed at calming months of violence. It took place in Huwara, where last month a gunman from the Hamas Islamist militant group opened fire on a car killing two Israeli settlers, also coinciding with a day when Israeli and Palestinian officials held de-escalation talks.

  • How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

    Journalists had fun last year asking the shiny new AI chatbot ChatGPT to write their columns, most concluding that the bot was not good enough to take their jobs.The technology news site CNET perhaps heralded the way forward when it quietly deployed an AI program last year to write some of its listicles.

  • Mike Pence walking 'fine line' between the party and Trump: Mary Bruce

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on “This Week.”

  • Stubborn Germany is weakening Europe’s most powerful economy

    It was one of the great German inventions. It was the foundation of the country’s economic success. And it still accounts for more than a million jobs, sustains some of its largest companies, and embodies much of its national as well as economic identity.

  • Nations approve key UN science report on climate change

    Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The closing gavel was repeatedly pushed back as officials from big nations such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the European Union haggled through the weekend over the wording of key phrases in the text. The report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change caps a series that digests vast amounts of research on global warming compiled since the Paris climate accord was agreed in 2015.

  • UK to help Kazakh exports bypass Russia, seeks critical minerals

    Britain will help Kazakhstan develop export routes bypassing Russia, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on a visit to the Central Asian nation on Saturday, where he also signed a memorandum on supplies of critical minerals. Cleverly said London valued the position of Astana - which has traditionally been closely allied with Moscow - on the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has refused to support Russia's invasion or recognise its annexation of Ukrainian territories.

  • Pepper-grinder move unwelcome in Japan high school tourney

    Lars Nootbaar's imaginary pepper-grinder was the talk of World Baseball Classic games in Japan, but the fun-loving gesture by the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder does not appear welcome in Japan's popular high school baseball tournament. When a player for Tohoku High School twisted his two fists together — imitating Nootbaar — after getting on first base Saturday, the umpire told him to stop. Hiroshi Sato, manager for Tohoku High School, defended his player.

  • The Easy 5-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Dinner My Husband Goes Ga-Ga For

    For a dinner that feels homemade and special but takes just 15 minutes to make, look no further than Trader Joe’s. This hearty soup costs less than $4 per serving.

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move

  • Supreme Court's 'Gideon' ruling at 60 and the right to counsel: In their own words

    Saturday, March 18, 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in Gideon v. Wainwright that criminal defendants have a right to a lawyer.

  • States may not block Ohio train derailment waste, EPA chief says

    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Friday that states blocking contaminated waste from a toxic train derailment in Ohio was "impermissible."

  • 3 caught in avalanche outside Aspen Highlands ski area, 1 killed

    Search and rescue teams converged Sunday afternoon for a mission near the west ridge of Highlands Peak following an avalanche.