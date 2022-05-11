Swedes Get a Real-Life Stress Test on Debts as Rate Hikes Loom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Niclas Rolander and Ott Ummelas
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stefan Ingves
    Swedish economist

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For many of Sweden’s highly indebted consumers, the Riksbank’s sudden interest-rate increase at the end of April marks the start of a new squeeze that officials have long fretted about.

The financial legacy of borrowings that swelled during the country’s housing boom of the past decade, stoked by years of subzero monetary policy, is now catching up with citizens who were led to believe such a swift change in the central bank’s stance wouldn’t come to pass.

Swedes’ debts at 200% of household income clearly exceed any from the Group of Seven economies. The pile of consumer borrowing prompted Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to publicly worry last year that he felt like he was “sitting on top of a volcano.”

What makes the crunch for households all the more ominous is a real-estate market whose out-sized gains could mean it has further to fall in the event of a crash, along with their heightened sensitivity to changes in borrowing costs, their tendency not to pay down mortgages, and the fastest inflation in a generation.

“We are facing a large trend shift after 25 years with declining housing-finance costs, and it’s pretty clear that is about to change,” said Helena Bornevall, senior economist at Svenska Handelsbanken. “We haven’t been in a situation where rates increase at the same time as households are pressured by price increases, combined with the level of indebtedness we have today.”

The U-turn completed by the Riksbank on April 28 was arguably the biggest in the 16-year term of Ingves. Just a couple of months after signaling no plans for hikes until 2024, officials raised the policy rate above zero for the first time since 2014, and flagged more increases to come.

House prices -- the primary driver of Sweden’s borrowing binge -- had rallied through the pandemic amid persisting lack of supply and on expectations that emergency stimulus would be sustained for years, with the Riksbank’s purchases of securities even including covered bonds that finance mortgage issuance.

Values have risen 82% since 2010, compared with 32% in the euro area, according to Eurostat. But now the property market is showing signs of responding to the rate increase. On Monday, a key indicator of house-price expectations slumped to the lowest level since the onset of Covid-19 in early 2020.

Christina Casserlov, a real-estate broker at Fjelkners, a small agency in the well-off Stockholm suburb of Bromma, is detecting a sense of hesitation among prospective home-buyers, coming after what she describes as a “very well-functioning market” during the pandemic.

“We have seen prices double in 10 years,” she said. “Now the uncertainty is increasing again.”

The Riksbank is sanguine, insisting that its new outlook for rates isn’t drastic compared with earlier tightening cycles.

“It is reasonable to believe that the housing market will be affected -- not just by monetary policy,” Ingves said in an interview last month. “But in order to have a large effect on the housing market, the rates will have to go a lot higher.”

What makes Sweden stand out is a culture of borrowing that other countries would consider eccentric or even risky. Many households usually mainly pay off interest rather than the actual principal of their mortgages. Borrowers often face immediate cost increases when rates rise because of the frequent use of loans moving in tandem with central-bank rates, or with rates fixed for only a few years.

The share of those so-called variable-interest loans accounted for 48% of all outstanding debt in the last quarter of 2021, higher than in most western European peers, data by the European Mortgage Federation shows. That’s even after the proportion of such new mortgages shrank last year to the lowest since 2003, according to the Swedish Bankers’ Association.

Swedish officials have tried over the years to shift the country’s borrowing habits. In 2010, Sweden’s financial watchdog imposed an 85% cap on the size of a loan as compared to the property price. Rules introduced in 2016 required some borrowers to pay off at least 2% of their mortgage annually.

Then in 2018, all households with a mortgage valued at larger than 4.5 times their annual income were compelled to do so. But the proportion of new borrowers with that size of debt ratio was just over 14% last year, or a similar level to before that change. Rates of mortgage repayment have stayed lower than other countries, the European Commission said in 2020.

Given the increase in house prices during the property boom, the Riksbank acknowledges that the share of highly-indebted new mortgagors has increased “significantly” in recent years, a situation that is unlikely to get any easier as Ingves intensifies his monetary-policy fight against inflation.

Even so, there’s no sense of wider alarm yet at the consequences. Cecilia Hermansson, Associate Professor at the Royal Institute of Technology, reckons the property market probably faces a soft landing rather than anything more dramatic.

“Prices may decline, but I think it takes a larger slowdown in the economy and a weakening of the labor market for a larger drop to happen,” she said. “I don’t see that happening at the moment.”

Casserlov, the realtor, is also putting a brave face on the outlook as demand remains high for spacious homes in her leafy suburb. One property she is selling received an optimistically low bid last week from someone who may have been hoping for a bargain in the current environment, but that was soon countered by a higher offer.

“I don’t think the rate increases will destroy the market,” she said. “But of course it will be more expensive, and that may affect how much you are willing to spend.”

Bornevall at Svenska Handelsbanken isn’t quite so sure.

Stress tests show “most households can manage paying their mortgage costs, so the main risk is the effects on consumption and the labor market,” she said. Still, “the risk is that they accidentally set off something that wasn’t intended.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Could Buck Market Sell-Off After April Fall

    There's not much to justify the fall in its stock price last month as the auto giant is delivering where it matters.

  • Japan passes economic security bill to guard sensitive technology

    Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed an economic security bill aimed at guarding technology and reinforcing critical supply chains, while also imposing tighter oversight of Japanese firms working in sensitive sectors or in critical infrastructure. It comes after United States imposed restriction on technology imports, such as semiconductors, amid growing tension Beijing. The new law also arrives as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Moscow calls its actions "a special operation" - adds pressure on Japan to do more to protect supply chains and infrastructure from hacking and cyberattacks, and ensure that technology critical to national security is not stolen.

  • India Eases Green Rules for Coal Mines to Tackle Fuel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- India has eased environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapSome exi

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Continues to Consolidate Against the Japanese Currency

    The US dollar has gone back and forth during the day on Tuesday as we continue to see the market try to work off some of the massive fraud that has been built up.

  • Toyota warns annual profit to skid 20% on materials, logistics costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp warned that operating earnings this year could slump by a fifth "due to unprecedented increases in materials and logistics costs," on the back of a 33% slide in fourth-quarter profit, sending its shares down more than 5%. Toyota said it expects materials costs to more than double to 1.45 trillion yen ($11.1 billion) in the fiscal year that started in April. The world's biggest automaker by sales, which fared well during the earlier months of a global chip shortage, has now joined international peers in slashing production thanks to the prolonged crunch as well as China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says Crypto Exchanges Trading Against Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler is ratcheting up his criticism of digital-asset exchanges, arguing that some platforms are shirking rules and may be betting against their own customers.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steep

  • EU Must Speed Green Deal to Shut Out Russian Gas, CEOs Say

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100 companies from Microsoft Corp. to Unilever Plc want the European Union to intensify its focus on renewable energy as the bloc races to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Mo

  • We’re making strides, but Arctic soldiers still need help from big Army

    With the service’s new Arctic strategy and the anticipated re-designation of Army Alaska as the 11th Airborne Division, the Army should also bring in more funding.

  • Oil Climbs Above $101 as China’s Virus Cases Ease Before US Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $101 a barrel as China’s Covid-19 cases eased ahead of US inflation data that may influence the pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapWest Texas

  • Amber Heard did not quote 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' on stand

    Posts shared thousands of times on social media claim actress Amber Heard lifted lines from "The Talented Mr. Ripley" movie during her testimony in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. But the claims are false; Heard did not use such lines while on the stand, comparisons with the 1999 film's script show."Did Amber Heard seriously steal her statement from the movie The Talented Mr Ripley? She's been full of movie quotes during this trial, what a piece of work! #Tea

  • 8 alternatives to Airbnb for vacation rentals that are just as easy to use

    Airbnb isn't the only reliable vacation rental resource on the market. These eight popular options are like Airbnb — if not better.

  • Army Denies It’s Preparing for Martial Law: Sri Lanka Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka extended its nationwide curfew through Thursday morning, with the army threatening to shoot anyone who damages property after weekslong protests over food and fuel shortages turned violent earlier this week.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukr

  • Highest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its Residents

    (Bloomberg) -- Hang out long enough in the city with the highest inflation in the US, and you’ll quickly understand why the Federal Reserve faces a Herculean task taming prices.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens:

  • There's 'a very big question' surrounding the metaverse, early Facebook investor Reid Hoffman says

    Is Meta spending too much on the metaverse? LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • Lumber prices fall to their lowest level in 2022 as the highest mortgage rates in 13 years dent housing demand

    "Many first-time buyers simply no longer qualify with the increase in interest rates, as their debt-to-income ratio gets out of whack," one homebuilder said.

  • The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

    The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. They're a great fit for a family of four, but those bedrooms can just as easily become home gyms, art studios or the...

  • Costco Members No Longer Have Access to This Perk

    Effective May 1, Costco members could no longer dart into the big-box store to pick up essentials like hamburger buns, batteries, and a home loan. Costco announced it was getting out of the mortgage business. It appears that some Costco members were in the middle of the loan process when the retailer abruptly exited the business.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • For Tens of Millions of Americans, the Good Times Are Right Now

    This is an era of great political division and dramatic cultural upheaval. Much more quietly, it has been a time of great financial reward for a large number of Americans. For the 158 million who are employed, prospects have not been this bright since men landed on the moon. As many as half of those workers have retirement accounts that were fattened by a prolonged bull market in stocks. There are 83 million owner-occupied homes in the United States. At the rate they have been increasing in valu

  • MicroStrategy falls 24% as bitcoin inches closer to its margin call level of $21,000

    Bitcoin has dropped 20% over the past week, dipping below $31,000, after it was rejected at a key resistance level of $40,000.