Swedes Get a Real-Life Stress Test on Debts as Rate Hikes Loom

For many of Sweden’s highly indebted consumers, the Riksbank’s sudden interest-rate increase at the end of April marks the start of a new squeeze that officials have long fretted about.

The financial legacy of borrowings that swelled during the country’s housing boom of the past decade, stoked by years of subzero monetary policy, is now catching up with citizens who were led to believe such a swift change in the central bank’s stance wouldn’t come to pass.

Swedes’ debts at 200% of household income clearly exceed any from the Group of Seven economies. The pile of consumer borrowing prompted Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to publicly worry last year that he felt like he was “sitting on top of a volcano.”

What makes the crunch for households all the more ominous is a real-estate market whose out-sized gains could mean it has further to fall in the event of a crash, along with their heightened sensitivity to changes in borrowing costs, their tendency not to pay down mortgages, and the fastest inflation in a generation.

“We are facing a large trend shift after 25 years with declining housing-finance costs, and it’s pretty clear that is about to change,” said Helena Bornevall, senior economist at Svenska Handelsbanken. “We haven’t been in a situation where rates increase at the same time as households are pressured by price increases, combined with the level of indebtedness we have today.”

The U-turn completed by the Riksbank on April 28 was arguably the biggest in the 16-year term of Ingves. Just a couple of months after signaling no plans for hikes until 2024, officials raised the policy rate above zero for the first time since 2014, and flagged more increases to come.

House prices -- the primary driver of Sweden’s borrowing binge -- had rallied through the pandemic amid persisting lack of supply and on expectations that emergency stimulus would be sustained for years, with the Riksbank’s purchases of securities even including covered bonds that finance mortgage issuance.

Values have risen 82% since 2010, compared with 32% in the euro area, according to Eurostat. But now the property market is showing signs of responding to the rate increase. On Monday, a key indicator of house-price expectations slumped to the lowest level since the onset of Covid-19 in early 2020.

Christina Casserlov, a real-estate broker at Fjelkners, a small agency in the well-off Stockholm suburb of Bromma, is detecting a sense of hesitation among prospective home-buyers, coming after what she describes as a “very well-functioning market” during the pandemic.

“We have seen prices double in 10 years,” she said. “Now the uncertainty is increasing again.”

The Riksbank is sanguine, insisting that its new outlook for rates isn’t drastic compared with earlier tightening cycles.

“It is reasonable to believe that the housing market will be affected -- not just by monetary policy,” Ingves said in an interview last month. “But in order to have a large effect on the housing market, the rates will have to go a lot higher.”

What makes Sweden stand out is a culture of borrowing that other countries would consider eccentric or even risky. Many households usually mainly pay off interest rather than the actual principal of their mortgages. Borrowers often face immediate cost increases when rates rise because of the frequent use of loans moving in tandem with central-bank rates, or with rates fixed for only a few years.

The share of those so-called variable-interest loans accounted for 48% of all outstanding debt in the last quarter of 2021, higher than in most western European peers, data by the European Mortgage Federation shows. That’s even after the proportion of such new mortgages shrank last year to the lowest since 2003, according to the Swedish Bankers’ Association.

Swedish officials have tried over the years to shift the country’s borrowing habits. In 2010, Sweden’s financial watchdog imposed an 85% cap on the size of a loan as compared to the property price. Rules introduced in 2016 required some borrowers to pay off at least 2% of their mortgage annually.

Then in 2018, all households with a mortgage valued at larger than 4.5 times their annual income were compelled to do so. But the proportion of new borrowers with that size of debt ratio was just over 14% last year, or a similar level to before that change. Rates of mortgage repayment have stayed lower than other countries, the European Commission said in 2020.

Given the increase in house prices during the property boom, the Riksbank acknowledges that the share of highly-indebted new mortgagors has increased “significantly” in recent years, a situation that is unlikely to get any easier as Ingves intensifies his monetary-policy fight against inflation.

Even so, there’s no sense of wider alarm yet at the consequences. Cecilia Hermansson, Associate Professor at the Royal Institute of Technology, reckons the property market probably faces a soft landing rather than anything more dramatic.

“Prices may decline, but I think it takes a larger slowdown in the economy and a weakening of the labor market for a larger drop to happen,” she said. “I don’t see that happening at the moment.”

Casserlov, the realtor, is also putting a brave face on the outlook as demand remains high for spacious homes in her leafy suburb. One property she is selling received an optimistically low bid last week from someone who may have been hoping for a bargain in the current environment, but that was soon countered by a higher offer.

“I don’t think the rate increases will destroy the market,” she said. “But of course it will be more expensive, and that may affect how much you are willing to spend.”

Bornevall at Svenska Handelsbanken isn’t quite so sure.

Stress tests show “most households can manage paying their mortgage costs, so the main risk is the effects on consumption and the labor market,” she said. Still, “the risk is that they accidentally set off something that wasn’t intended.”

