Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Nursing staff prepare for mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Blue Hall of the Stockholm City Hall in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use but only for people aged 65 or above.

"People under the age of 65 who have already received a dose of Vaxzevria should instead be offered a second dose of so-called mRNA vaccine, such as PfizerBiontech or Moderna," the Health Agency said in a statement.

