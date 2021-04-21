Swedes warned of new pandemic measures if healthcare pressure rises

COVID-19 mass vaccination in Stockholm
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government warned of new and tougher steps if people chose to ignore existing COVID-19 restrictions and further raised pressure on healthcare services already struggling to cope with a third wave of the disease.

Sweden, whose still mostly voluntary measures has made it an outlier in its response to the pandemic, has seen the number of people in intensive care rise to its highest level since the initial outbreak a year ago.

In some regions, intensive care has been filled to maximum capacity and the number of available beds for those worst ill is below 20% across the nation.

"There is no room now to start living as if the pandemic is already over. The infection rate does not go down by itself," Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

Hallengren stressed the need to adhere to existing rules and recommendations but said she did not rule out stricter measures if the situation deteriorated. She did not elaborate on what steps could be taken or what would trigger them.

On Wednesday, a total of 409 people were treated at intensive care units in Sweden compared to about 560 at the height of the deadly first wave of the virus last year.

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns and kept schools, businesses and restaurants largely open, registered 7,510 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 38 new deaths, taking the total to 13,863. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Control this week showed Sweden had among the highest number of new cases per capita in the European Union during the last 14-day period, but paradoxically also among the lowest deaths.

Sweden's Health Agency has said the relatively low death toll is due to vaccinations having a positive effect. Sweden has administered 2.6 million doses, meaning 23.7% of the adult population has received at least one dose.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Calling Pandemic 'Not Real'

    Rock musician and pandemic denialist Ted Nugent has contracted COVID-19 after a year of denying the pandemic is “real” and calling it a “scam.”

  • Putin calls for Russian greenhouse gas emissions to be lower than EU's

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia's total net greenhouse gas emissions to be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, a goal he described as tough but achievable. Russia is the world's fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter. Putin is set to deliver a speech at an online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

  • Study shows media's drastic positive turn after Biden inauguration

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the state of media coverage under the Biden administration.

  • Retiring Early? Prepare Yourself for These Financial Challenges

    Retiring early isn't all it's cracked up to be. You become eligible for Social Security at 62, so if you decide to retire before this age, you'll have to fund retirement completely on your own until then.

  • Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

    A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren't armed and didn't assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Healthcare Services (HCSG) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Healthcare Services (HCSG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Report: PGA Tour to require non-vaccinated players pay for own COVID-19 tests

    If a golfer has been vaccinated, they'll no longer have to be tested before and during tournaments.

  • Ted Williams: I'm surprised by how much the defense used the video in Chauvin trial

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams gives his insight on the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Sweden's Ericsson core profit beats forecast, patent fight casts shadow

    Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market estimates as strong 5G equipment sales offset a loss of royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics. The coronavirus crisis has fast-tracked 5G adoption as governments prioritise digital growth, boosting telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson and Finland's Nokia. Quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion crowns a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

  • I’m Not Ready To Return To Normal

    Don’t get me wrong. I miss going out to dinner. I miss movie theaters and live concerts. But not everything about living through COVID-19 has been negative.

  • Massive supply imbalance fueled by vaccine hesitancy: Illinois’ latest struggles with COVID-19 mass vaccination

    CHICAGO – In southern Illinois, public health officials struggle to fill coronavirus vaccine appointment slots as the region sits on a three-week supply of doses. It’s far different in north suburban Lake County, where slots for vaccinations fill up so fast that the region is able to maintain barely four days’ supply. Four months into Illinois’ mass vaccination program, a Tribune analysis of ...

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Joe Biden orders immigration authorities not to use 'inhumane' terms like 'illegal alien'

    The Biden administration has instructed immigration agencies to stop using terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation”, as part of efforts to build a more “humane” system for those attempting to enter the US. President Joe Biden is reportedly keen to use language that will lower the temperature surrounding the immigration debate, which he believes was heightened under Donald Trump. “Alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will become “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to the Washington Post, which has seen memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Legal advocates for immigrants have called the “outdated” terms archaic and dehumanising.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’