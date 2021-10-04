Swedish artist under police protection dies in road accident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, has died in a traffic accident, police said. He was 75.

Vilks and two plainclothes police bodyguards were killed in a head-on crash with a truck on Sunday afternoon, said Carina Persson, police chief for southern Sweden.

She said the police car veered into the path of the truck and both vehicles burst into flames. The truck driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before 2007, when he drew a sketch of Muhammad with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims, and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.

There were a number of attempts on his life over the years.

Police said at this time they did not know why the car drove into the wrong lane but they were investigating whether a tire might have exploded.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "I am not weak": Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections

    Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar's first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy's political process. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat advisory Shura Council while the emir will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members of the body that can approve a limited scope of policies for the small but wealthy country, which bans political parties. "To have all men is not the vision of Qatar," said Aisha Hamam al-Jasim, 59, a nursing manager who ran in Doha's Markhiya district.

  • UK blames 'heavy-handed' EU for Brexit deal problems

    Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the U.K.'s governing Conservative Party that the Brexit agreement — which he negotiated and was signed by Britain and the EU — was undermining peace in Northern Ireland and causing “instability and disruption.”

  • One man killed, four injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

    One man was killed and four others were injured in shootings in Baltimore over the weekend, police say. Saturday, a man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, police reported. Eastern District patrol officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that detects gunfire, at 1:43 a.m. on the 1200 block of N. Caroline St.. They found the gunshot victim, and medics ...

  • WATCH: What Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game

    Greg Schiano came away impressed with the talent of Ohio State. Here why he says he believes the Buckeyes are beginning to hit their stride.

  • The Latest: Fauci addresses vaccine hesitancy

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which have been done for many years. Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Decorate for Halloween on First Day of October: 'Tis the Season'

    The sisters showed followers that they're ready for Halloween now that October has arrived

  • Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave

    Health authorities registered 1,492 new infections and 31 deaths over the past three days, bringing the total number of cases to 824,876 and deaths to 30,230 since the start of the pandemic. Using millions of doses of Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm jabs along with western vaccines, Hungary had initially been at the forefront of a European Union vaccination drive this year. However, with over half the population inoculated, the pace of the campaign slowed sharply despite repeated pleas by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government for Hungarians to get vaccinated.

  • Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting

    A former NASCAR driver was killed Saturday in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman, investigators said. John Wes Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald. The shooting appeared to be domestic violence related, Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

  • Russia withdraws offer to freeze nuclear warhead production

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in a joint freeze of nuclear weapons production with the United States, according to a senior Russian envoy who protested American inspections requests and a recent agreement to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.

  • Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in Mahwah

    The fiery crash sent a huge column of thick black smoke into the sky. It could be seen for miles around.

  • Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

    Moments before, the plane had served as a parade float in the town’s annual Texas Rice Festival, police said.

  • A drunk man who had been reported missing spent hours with a search party looking for himself, report says

    Beyhan Mutlu spent hours searching woodland with volunteers before he eventually realized they were looking for him, reports say.

  • Man who inserted marker, battery into girlfriend's privates jailed, caned

    A man who sexually tortured his girlfriend after she purportedly stole some items belonging to him was jailed for 13 years, seven months and 92 days on Monday (4 October).

  • Plane crashes into building near Milan; all 8 aboard die

    A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and two crew crashed Sunday into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died. Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan’s Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia. Firefighters tweeted that no one else but those on board were hurt in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan.

  • A New York doctor who is accused of branding 17 'sex slaves' for NXIVM cult has lost her medical license

    The New York doctor was accused of branding "at least 17 women" with initials of cult leaders by using a cauterizing machine.

  • ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

    Look at that thing go!

  • What Ken Burns’ Muhammad Ali Doc Misses About the Nation of Islam

    Charles Steiner/Highway 67/GettyWatching Ken Burns’ new four-part Muhammad Ali documentary stirred my recollections on what the three-time heavyweight champion and the Nation of Islam meant to youths growing up in East Elmhurst, a residential enclave for “Black Muslims” in Queens.During the 1960s and 1970s, East Elmhurst was home to an assortment of community leaders grappling with the dilemma of racial injustice. Among these were civil rights proponents like Bill Booth, a former judge and chair

  • Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension Day 1

    Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension Day 1.

  • Investigative genetic genealogy offers new clues about 'Jane Seneca Doe' 45 years after her murder

    The unidentified woman's body was discovered in a ditch near Seneca, Illinois in 1976.