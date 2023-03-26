Swedish central bank chief says more rate hikes likely due to stubborn inflation

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Riksbank Governor Thedeen speaks during a news conference in Stockholm
1
Reuters
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank might have underestimated inflationary pressure and will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another interest rate hike in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Sunday.

The central bank has raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago and has yet to curb 9.4% inflation, well above the 2% target. It hiked the benchmark rate by 50 basis points in February and has indicated another hike by 25 or 50 basis points in April.

"It could be that the inflation process is worse than we thought," Erik Thedeen told SVT television.

Swedish inflation soared in February. While headline inflation at 9.4% was in line with the Riksbank's forecast, underlying price pressures - stripping out volatile energy prices - jumped to 9.3% year-on-year, up from 8.7% in the previous month and above the Riksbank forecast of 8.0%.

Some economists urge the Riksbank to pause the cycle of hikes, arguing that higher rates could derail the interest-rate sensitive Swedish economy and, in a worst-case scenario, trigger a financial crisis.

However, Thedeen said the main scenario remained a hike of 25 or 50 basis points in April and added that inflation outcomes since the monetary policy decision in February had been worse than expected.

"It is in our forecasts that inflation will come down quite quickly. The problem is that it has been in our forecasts all through 2022 and it has yet to happen," Thedeen said.

The Riksbank will announce its next monetary policy decision on April 26.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Weighing up the global banking crisis

    Asia's economic data and policy calendar this week is light, which is perhaps just as well because investors' focus is firmly fixed elsewhere - the global banking crisis and what it means for growth, markets, and policy. Some may balk at recent events being termed a 'crisis', but consider: two of America's top 25 banks have collapsed; a global giant, Credit Suisse, has been swallowed up; worries over another, Deutsche Bank, are mounting; the Fed has taken emergency steps and provided backstops worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Fed and European Central Bank officials raised the warning flags on Sunday, echoing soundings from across the private sector last week.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • The Ultimate Proof Iraq Was a Mistake: It Gave Us Trump

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and PixabayTwenty years after the United States invaded Iraq, it is worth asking whether it was the right thing to do. As someone who was passively in favor of it (I was a loyal conservative Republican, but I wasn’t a writer back then), I’m now solidly in the “no” camp for one reason: The once (and future?) presidency of Donald Trump.I realize this sounds both partisan and crazy. Instead of questioning if it was the right thing to do, sh

  • Fed's Kashkari: Banking stress brings U.S. closer to recession - CBS

    Recent stress in the banking sector and the possibility of a follow-on credit crunch brings the U.S. closer to recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said Sunday in comments to CBS show Face the Nation. "It definitely brings us closer," Kashkari said. Kashkari, who has been among the most hawkish Fed policymakers in advocating higher interest rates to fight inflation, said it remained too soon to gauge the size of the “imprint” bank stress will have on the economy, and therefore too soon to know how it might influence the next interest rate decision of the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • Credit Suisse could face disciplinary action, Swiss regulator says

    Swiss financial regulator FINMA said it was considering whether to take disciplinary action against Credit Suisse managers after Switzerland's second largest bank had to be rescued last week by UBS. FINMA President Marlene Amstad told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag it was "still open" whether new proceedings would be started, but the regulator's main focus was on "the transitional phase of integration" and "preserving financial stability". UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.26 billion) in stock a week ago and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities during a period of market turmoil in global banking.

  • American service member wounded amid additional attacks on US bases in Syria: reports

    A U.S. service member was wounded on Friday following additional attacks on U.S. bases in Syria after an initial attack on a base by Iranian-backed militias on Thursday, according to multiple reports. ABC News reported that two attacks occurred at two facilities in the Deir ez-Zor Province in the eastern part of the country. A…

  • The Floor Could Still Fall Out of This Stock Market

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Investors in Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) have made a solid return of 186% over the past five years

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Dems want to fund abortion ‘everywhere’ in the world by ending restrictions on US foreign aid

    More than 100 House Democrats signed onto legislation this week to lift the prohibition on using foreign aid for abortions overseas, which would reverse 50 years of U.S. policy.

  • Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

    Alphamin Resources Corp. ( CVE:AFM ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last...

  • US investment manager Neuberger Berman eyes more mutual funds in China after raising US$595 million for its first product

    Neuberger Berman is keen to launch more mutual funds in China after raising 4.09 billion yuan (US$595.6 million) from retail investors for its first product, as the US asset manager joins other global firms in targeting the nation's US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market. The New York-based company will launch another equity-focused fund in China targeting onshore shares later this year, most likely in the second or third quarter, a senior company executive said, adding that the firm was simultaneou

  • Impax CEO Says Funds Have Run Out of ‘Investible’ Green Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Impax Asset Management Group, which runs one of the world’s biggest investment portfolios geared toward a low-carbon economy, is warning that even after the latest wave of subsidies and incentives, there just aren’t enough places to allocate green capital.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon

  • Eagles’ Jalen Hurts lands at No. 1 in a PFF ranking of NFC quarterbacks after first wave of NFL free agency

    Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts landed at No. 1 in a Pro Football Focus ranking of NFC quarterbacks after the first wave of NFL free agency

  • I Put All of My Medical Bills on My Credit Cards. Here's Why

    As of 2022's fourth quarter, Americans had racked up a total of $930 billion in credit card balances, according to Transunion. You'll often hear that putting too many expenses on a credit card could lead to a world of financial hurt. Healthcare is one of those things I refuse to neglect.

  • The Hottest MBA Programs In Asia

    Twenty-five years later, Asia has a growing number of world-class business schools to meet that challenge. Schools in Asia had none. “This year the U.S. had 29 positions while Asia had eight,” he notes.

  • IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance

    BEIJING (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that risks to financial stability have increased and called for continued vigilance although actions by advanced economies have calmed market stress. The IMF managing director reiterated her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3% due to scarring from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening. Even with a better outlook for 2024, global growth will remain well below its historic average of 3.8% and the overall outlook remained weak, she said at the China Development Forum.

  • A GOP congresswoman says TikTok CEO's testimony made it clear to her that the app is 'an immediate threat' from China and that she supports a ban

    "It is a national security threat," Rep. McMorris Rodgers said of TikTok. "It united Republicans and Democrats on the committee ... to take action."

  • Bleacher Report says Jim Schwartz hire the Browns best move so far

    The new defensive coordinator hire is the team's best move so far.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    With that in mind, let's take a look at three stocks with excellent long-term prospects that investors should feel comfortable holding for many decades to come: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Coca-Cola is more than just another value stock. Over the last 20 years, Coca-Cola shares have returned more than 396%.

  • Wagner Group claims Russia has so far pardoned 5,000 criminals after fighting in Ukraine, and that less than 1% of them have reoffended

    Thousands of Russian criminals got their pardons after agreeing to fight in Ukraine in exchange for their freedom, Russia's controversial Wagner Group claimed.