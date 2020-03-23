Swedish central bank to offer SEK 400 bln in loans to banks

STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank will offer 400 billion Swedish crowns ($38.8 billion) in loans to banks to encourage them to increase their lending to companies, as part of a previously announced package, it said on Monday.

The loans will be offered on four occasions between March 27 and April 17 at a variable interest rate equivalent to the Riksbank's repo rate, presently 0%. They will have a maturity of 2 years.

The Riksbank has launched an asset purchase programme, a loan package to banks and a dollar swap deal with the Federal Reserve to help the Swedish economy through the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 10.3065 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Jan Harvey)