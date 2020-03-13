Swedish central bank to provide SEK 500 billion of liquidity to companies

STOCKHOLM, March 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank said on Friday it would lend up to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($51 billion) to Swedish companies via banks to ensure they have access to credit during the coronavirus epidemic.

The Riksbank said the virus would have clear negative effects on economic activity and that it was essential that efficient credit supply to companies was maintained.

"The measures taken in this situation should be regarded as a form of insurance that enables Swedish companies -- particularly small and medium-sized enterprises -- to feel secure that the credit supply will not fail," Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

The Riksbank said it was prepared to take further measures and to supply necessary liquidity.

($1 = 9.7460 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

  Cuomo says after U.S. blunders on coronavirus tests, New York will do its own
    Cuomo says after U.S. blunders on coronavirus tests, New York will do its own

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his frustration Wednesday with the Trump administration's failure to provide adequate testing for the coronavirus and said his state would begin contracting with private labs. “We're not in a position where we can rely on the CDC or the FDA to manage this testing protocol,” Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany. More than 200 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in New York, more than half of them in Westchester County, adjacent to New York City.

  Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested
    Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested

    But we didn't recommend any testing because you did not meet the CDC's criteria of having traveled outside the country to a known nation or place that has it, and you also have not been in contact with anybody who has it. Still concerned, McNamara said he followed up with the Warren County Health Services. But they also told him he did not meet the CDC's criteria for testing.

  Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak
    Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak

    Satellite images of mass graves in the city of Qom suggest Iran's coronavirus epidemic is even more serious than the authorities are admitting. The pictures, first published by the New York Times, show the excavation of a new section in a cemetery on the northern fringe of Iran's holy city in late February, and two long trenches dug, of a total length of 100 yards, by the end of the month. On 24 February, at the time the trenches were being dug, a legislator from Qom, 75 miles (120 km) south of Tehran, accused the health ministry of lying about the scale of the outbreak, saying there had already been 50 deaths in the city, at a time when the ministry was claiming only 12 people had died from the virus nationwide.

  Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX
    Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX

    The commander of U.S. Northern Command told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that a pair of Russian reconnaissance aircraft intercepted by U.S. and Canadian jets March 9 were loitering around a U.S. submarine exercise known as ICEX. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy told lawmakers during a House Armed Services Committee hearing that the Russian aircraft were “operating in one of our ICEX exercises we had where submarines actually pop up out of the ice.” O'Shaughnessy said the Russian aircraft loitered about 2,500 feet above a camp that was built for the submarine exercise.

  Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall
    Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall

    A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday. Guatemala identified the woman as Mirian Stephany Girón Luna. The U.S. said Girón was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities said she was at seven months.

  Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case
    Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case

    Doomsday mom Lori Vallow is trying to get an Idaho judge booted from her case while she sits in jail, unable to raise enough money to bail out. It's not clear why Vallow—who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her missing children—wants Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins disqualified; her lawyer's filing didn't give a reason. She appeared before Eddins last week, requesting that her $5 million bail be lowered to $10,000.

  Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language
    Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language

    Congressional Democrats called on Republicans on Tuesday to apologize for language about the coronavirus the Democratic lawmakers slammed as "bigoted." On Monday evening, the House minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's page about the coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19, referring to it as the "Chinese coronavirus." Condemnation came quickly from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and House Democrats.

  US bill forcing women to see baby on ultrasound before having abortion passes – despite walkout protest by female senators
    US bill forcing women to see baby on ultrasound before having abortion passes – despite walkout protest by female senators

    The entire female body of the Utah Senate staged a walkout in protest of an abortion bill mandating women to be shown the foetus on an ultrasound before being allowed to have the procedure. All six female members of the Senate refused to vote on the bill and left the room, leaving only male peers to vote on Wednesday. Republican Sen Deidre Henderson said in a statement the walkout was not planned, but a spontaneous move to highlight their concerns of “the invasive nature of the bill.”

  Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York
    Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

    A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters. According to the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted on Twitter that the diplomat was young, spritely and "doing well," adding that she had recently returned from Florida.

  After Joe Biden slams Trump's coronavirus response, the Trump campaign accuses the former VP's team of spreading conspiracy theories
    After Joe Biden slams Trump's coronavirus response, the Trump campaign accuses the former VP's team of spreading conspiracy theories

    President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden battled over the government's coronavirus response on Thursday. Biden said on Thursday that the administration's "failure on testing is colossal, and it's a failure of leadership, planning and execution." Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, attacked Biden's record and his campaign's messaging on the coronavirus in an email to supporters on Thursday.

  'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination
    'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination

    At a media roundtable Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian communities. De Blasio's denouncement comes after two separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York on March 10. “Right now, we've seen particularly troubling instances of discrimination directed at Asian communities, particularly in Chinese community,” de Blasio said.

  Get the Look of Dakota Johnson's Cozy L.A. Home
    Get the Look of Dakota Johnson's Cozy L.A. Home

    The details that make the look Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Iran's Khamenei Says Virus Outbreak May Be 'Biological Attack'

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country's coronavirus outbreak could be part of a biological attack on the Islamic Republic, as he called on the armed forces to bolster the government's fight against the disease, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars News agency. In a letter addressed to the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Khamenei said he wants the military to work closely with Iran's health ministry and establish a base dedicated to countering the virus, which has already claimed 429 lives in the county.

  Omar marries political consultant, months after affair claim
    Omar marries political consultant, months after affair claim

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has married a political consultant who worked for her, months after the two were accused of having an affair, which she denied. A marriage license filed in Washington, D.C., shows Omar married political consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday. Omar announced her new marriage Wednesday night on Instagram, with a photo of her and a bearded man smiling and displaying wedding rings.

  India reports first coronavirus death amid new restrictions
    India reports first coronavirus death amid new restrictions

    India on Thursday reported its first coronavirus death as authorities ordered schools, theatres and cinemas closed in New Delhi for the rest of the month in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay. The government in the southern state of Karnataka said that a 76-year-old man who died on Tuesday had been confirmed as a coronavirus carrier and that it was trying to trace those who had been in contact with him. India with its 1.3 billion population and proximity to China has so far come through the global virus crisis, that has killed more than 4,600 people, relatively unscathed.

  House Republicans, White House Oppose Democrats' Coronavirus Bill
    House Republicans, White House Oppose Democrats’ Coronavirus Bill

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Thursday told Republican lawmakers the party would oppose Democrats' emergency aid package meant to combat the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Republicans and Democrats disagree over certain aspects of the aid package, sponsored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), including the specifics of a paid-leave proposal and the inclusion of tax-related provisions.

  Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin
    Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin

    A conservative law firm in Wisconsin is pushing the state Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stopped the purging of more than 200,000 people from the state's voter rolls.

  Italy death toll jumps past 1,000 as Milan bourse nosedives
    Italy death toll jumps past 1,000 as Milan bourse nosedives

    Italy's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 on Thursday as the economic impact worsened, with much of the country at a standstill and the Milan bourse posting its largest ever one-day fall. Looking to halt the spread of the disease, the government introduced yet more restrictions on Italians, ordering the blanket, nationwide closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except for food stores and chemists. Most Italians were stoical in the face of the unprecedented disruption.

  If Sean Hannity Thinks Coronavirus Panic Is a 'Hoax,' How Many Millions of His Listeners Do Too?
    If Sean Hannity Thinks Coronavirus Panic Is a 'Hoax,' How Many Millions of His Listeners Do Too?

    The Fox Business anchor Trish Regan told viewers Monday that the worry over coronavirus “is yet another attempt to impeach the president. Where doctors and scientists see a public health crisis, President Donald Trump and his media allies see a political coup afoot. Even on Wednesday night, after Trump gave an unusually somber address to the nation in which he announced he was suspending all travel from Europe for 30 days, Hannity criticized Democrats and vigorously defended the president's response to the crisis, saying that when he instituted travel restrictions on China more than a month ago, “no president had ever acted that fast.

  Bernie Sanders supporter 'put in headlock' after confronting MSNBC anchor over coverage
    Bernie Sanders supporter ‘put in headlock’ after confronting MSNBC anchor over coverage

    Jack Allison, who co-hosts morning show JackAM and pop culture podcast Struggle Session, approached journalist Chris Jansing on 10 March while filming on his phone, asking her: “Why did your network not find it newsworthy to report on an anti-semitic attack at the Jewish candidate's rally on Friday? In Mr Allison's footage, Ms Jansing replies that she does not make those decisions, Mr Allison asks who does make those decisions, saying he's texted a producer and “told him about this information”. It's not credible that no-one in the building didn't know [sic], so I wanna know why the network made that decision.

  Wisconsin man who plowed truck into Girl Scout troop, killing 4, gets 54 years in prison
    Wisconsin man who plowed truck into Girl Scout troop, killing 4, gets 54 years in prison

    A 22-year-old man who plowed his pickup truck into a troop of Girl Scouts picking up trash on the side of a Wisconsin road, killing three girls and one woman, was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years in prison. Colten Treu pleaded no contest in December to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm. A judge ordered that Treu's 54 years in prison be followed by 45 years of extended supervision.

  Putin Saw a World in Turmoil and Decided It Needs More Putin
    Putin Saw a World in Turmoil and Decided It Needs More Putin

    Vladimir Putin changed his mind and backed a plan to allow him to run for two more presidential terms because of the current turbulent period in the world, his spokesman said, in the Kremlin's first public explanation of a move that would let him rule until 2036. The situation in the world has become less stable,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call Thursday. He cited the coronavirus pandemic, the risks of “global recession,” numerous “acute regional conflicts” and western sanctions as among the factors that led to Putin's decision.

  The US decided to make its own coronavirus test, but the process was plagued by errors and delays. Here's a timeline of what went wrong.
    The US decided to make its own coronavirus test, but the process was plagued by errors and delays. Here's a timeline of what went wrong.

    Christian Drosten, a researcher at the German Center for Infection Research who developed one of the first COVID-19 tests, told Business Insider that it's helpful for countries to develop multiple tests in case one laboratory test turns out to be faulty. "If we are in doubt about our test, or if there is something wrong with the test targets, the virus mutates or something, we could still switch to the test that another lab uses," Drosten said. "These are all in the public domain, and it's quite easy to switch."

  Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'
    Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'

    The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama's governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was put to death March 5 by lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court and the governor both declined to intervene.

  Biden unveils plan to combat coronavirus
    Biden unveils plan to combat coronavirus

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Trump's response to the coronavirus, and announced his own plan to deal with the pandemic.